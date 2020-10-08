Obituaries

Madison Stuart July 27, 2005 - May 28, 2020

Funeral Services for Maddie Stuart will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the McClave Park in McClave, Colorado with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Interment will follow at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Those who wish to attend the service are asked to remain in their vehicles and can tune to 101.7 FM for audio broadcast.

Maddie’s service will also be streamed live on Valley Memorial and Horber Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.

Madison Autumn Kae Stuart was born on July 27, 2005, in Lamar, Colorado to Paul Stuart and Faith (Foster) Stuart. She passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020, in Arizona at the age of 14. Maddie loved being with her friends, playing volleyball, and swimming.

She was a social butterfly and made friends everywhere she went. She had a passion for music. Maddie wanted to be a journalist and a voice-over artist one day and travel the world. While her life was short, she left a smile on people’s faces and her memory will not be soon forgotten.

Maddie is survived by her father; Paul Stuart of Las Animas, Colorado; mother, Faith Foster of McClave, Colo.; siblings Christopher Stuart (Courtney Adams) of McClave, Colo., Samantha Befidi of Gilbert, Arizona, Karlee Stuart of Las Animas, Colo., and J.D Stuart of Las Animas, Colo.; nephews, Camren Stuart and Xavier Alonzo; nieces, Yelena and Yael Befidi; grandmothers, Doris Stuart and Carolyn Darnell both of Las Animas, Colo.; great grandmother, Alice Stuart of Las Animas, Colo.; other relatives and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers; Gene Stuart and Norman Darnell; great grandfather; Clifford Stuart, great grandmother Clara Wheeler; and uncle, John Arial.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maddie Stuart Scholarship to be awarded to a classmate of the 2024 McClave graduating class in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colo., 81054.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.