Obituaries

Marcia "Mary" Maes March 17, 1933 - Sept. 9, 2020

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Marcia “Mary” Maes at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colo. Interment will take place at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas.

Marcia “Mary” Maes was born March 17, 1933 in Jaroso, Colorado. She was born to Perfecto and Maclovia (Quintana) Garcia. Mary went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 87.

Mary loved to play Bingo, work in her yard, cook, and be with her family. She will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her children, Wilbert (Jenny) Maes, Beulah (William) Martinez, Bonnie Martinez, all of Las Animas, Richard (Shirley) Maes, Coulee City, Wash., Jack (Anita Nunley) Maes, Las Animas, Sandra (Ron) Cardoza, La Junta, Colo.; sister, Evelyn Aguilar, Leavenworth, Kan.; 18 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank H. Maes; infant daughter, Sally; son, Daniel Maes; daughter-in-law, Freida Maes; son-in-law, Tim Martinez; six siblings; and granddaughter-in-law, Jamie Smith.

