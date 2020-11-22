Maria "Concha" Calvillo

It is with great sadness the family of Maria “Concha” Calvillo, 82, of La Junta, Colo., announces her passing. She left this Earth on Nov. 20, 2020. Maria was born on Jan. 25, 1938 in La Salle, Colo., to the late Luterio and Abelina (Pantoya) Aguilar.

She was loved by all who knew her. She loved her Mexican music and she loved to cook. She also enjoyed being with her family.

Concha is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ramon of the La Junta home; son, Fernando Calvillo of Lamar, Colo.; daughter, Teresa Ramos of La Junta; sons, Pedro Calvillo of New Mexico and Jose Calvillo of Fruita, Colo.; daughter Maria Christina Johnson of Pueblo; sons, Ramon Calvillo and Juan Cesar Calvillo both of La Junta; brothers and sister, Jaime Aguilar of California, Ricardo Aguilar of Colorado Springs, Margaret Donnelle of Arizona, Nash Aguilar of La Junta and Juan Aguilar of La Junta; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luterio and Abelina Aguilar, son, Pedro Calvillo, daughters, Angelica Lopez and Rosa Guzman, and grandson, James Calvillo.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Peacock Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow at

Calvary Cemetery in La Junta. COVID restrictions apply.

