Leonard J. Brunken

Graveside services for Leonard Brunken will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado.

Leonard J. Brunken was born on June 10, 1925, to John and Virginia Brunken. He passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, in Olympia, Washington at the age of 95.

Leonard was united in marriage to Dorothy Mae Quinn on Sept. 28, 1944 in Las Animas, Colo. They continued to be sweethearts for 70 years until Dorothy’s passing on Aug. 4, 2015.

Leonard and Dorothy lived for many years in Las Animas, where Leonard made his career in the Federal Government Civil Services, rising from an entry level position at the Veterans Administration Hospital at Fort Lyon, to the eventual position of Supply Officer within the Veterans Administration. During the 30-plus years of his career, he and Dorothy lived in many different places in the United States. Having served in the Navy during World War II, he remained in the Navy Reserve and retired after 30 years of service.

In their retirement years, he and Dorothy lived in Prescott, Arizona, and for a time they owned a mountain cabin outside of Durango, Colorado, which they loved to stay at during the summer months.

Motorhome travel and square dancing were two of their favorite things to do. They loved to travel and see different parts of this beautiful country, and they took much joy in visiting with friends and their large number of extended family members.

In 2007 they moved to Olympia, Washington to be near daughter, Linda, and son, Robert.

While living in Olympia, they hosted many family gatherings celebrating holidays, birthdays and anniversaries, including their 70th wedding anniversary in 2014.

Following Dorothy’s passing in 2015, Leonard was lovingly cared for by Linda. For a time, Linda visited him every day, cooked for him and did his laundry while he lived independently. When he could no longer drive, he moved into Linda’s home to make life easier for both. By December 2019 it was determined that he needed additional care and he entered a senior foster-care home near to where Linda lives.

Leonard is survived by their three children, Robert (Christine) Brunken of Portland, Oregon; Linda Brunken (Jim Canfield) of Olympia, Washington; and Shelley Ballard of Flagstaff, Arizona; 5 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Published on November 30, 2020