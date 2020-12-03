Lonnie D. Davis

A Graveside Memorial Service for Lonnie Davis was scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Per Lonnie’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.

Lonnie Darrel Davis was born on Aug. 24, 1940, in Rocky Ford, Colo., to Byron and Eary Lea (Wheeler) Davis. He passed away with his family by his side on Nov. 16, 2020, in Las Animas, Colo., at the age of 80.

Lonnie was a hardworking man from a young age, farming and ranching his entire life. Alongside his father, he grew onions, sugar beets, corn, and alfalfa. While at Bent County High School, Lonnie was a very proud member of the 1958 State Championship Basketball team, where he made many lifelong friends. Lonnie graduated from Bent County High School in 1958 and attended Lamar Community College for two years. He soon began working for La Junta Livestock as a ring man and field rep, and did so for over 50 years. He loved talking cattle prices, trading bulls, and sorting cattle.

Lonnie met the love of his life, Roxanne at the Bent County Rodeo in 1962. Lonnie and Roxanne spent 58 years side-by-side, and built a wonderful life together. Farming, ranching, raising their children, and spending time with their grandchildren were the passions of life for Lonnie and Roxanne. He worked to foster a love for the things which he enjoyed in his children and grandchildren. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports-- especially basketball. Lonnie enjoyed showing and raising show cattle; another passion he shared with his children and grandchildren.

Lonnie was a true cowboy and gentleman. He was a very patient, loving, and quiet man. When he spoke, you listened. He was full of knowledge and could make you laugh with his genuine wit. His grandchildren still look for the Indians he would wave to while they were out checking cattle. Lonnie will be missed by his family and friends, but they find comfort that he is reunited with his children in Heaven.

Lonnie is survived by his wife, Roxanne Davis of Las Animas; sister, Lela Schauer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son-in-law, Kenneth Miller of Las Animas; daughter-in-law, Kim Davis of Rocky Ford; grandchildren, Danielle (Nick) Knapp, Kelsey (Kris) Barbee, Dalton Davis, and Tate Davis all of Rocky Ford; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Eary Lea Davis; son, Dallas Davis; daughter, Stacey Miller; and brothers-in-law, Donald Schauer and Gaylord Sallee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colo., 81054.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.

Published on December 03, 2020