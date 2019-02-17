On May 1, 1888, fire destroyed the DeRemer Opera House, Pueblo's largest theater at that time. Less than a month later, an association was formed to build a new opera house. The group decided to hire the architectural firm of Louis Sullivan and Dankmar Adler of Chicago to design the opera house. The lot was on the corner of Fourth and Main Streets and was purchased from the Thatcher Brothers and Baxter & Cressell.

Sullivan visited the site in June of 1888, and by late January of 1889, the firm of James A. McGonigle was hired to build the opera house (which also built the Union Depot and the Thatcher Building). It was built with Manitou red sandstone, stood four stories high, and cost around $368,000.00 to build.

The Grand Opera House opened on October 9, 1890 with a performance of Gilbert & Sullivan's Iolanthe, by Chicago's Duff Opera Company. Although the performance was said to be first-rate, most of what was reported in The Pueblo Chieftain was about the building. The beauty, elegance and opulence was stated multiple times in the article. The First National Bank was the primary tenant on the first floor until 1915, when the Thatcher Building was opened.

Three United States presidents spoke from the stage of the Grand Opera House — Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and Woodrow Wilson. Politician William Jennings Bryan, Senate Speaker Champ Clark and Vice President Charles Fairbanks also spoke there. Rear Admiral William Peary gave a presentation while fundraising for his trip to discover the North Pole in 1908. Many plays and musical performances also graced the stage, including the John Phillips Sousa Orchestra.

At 1:15 a.m. on March 1, 1922, an alarm was turned in for a fire at the Grand Opera House. A party of the Grocers Association had taken place the night before in the dance hall above the theater. It is thought that a cigarette was thrown into papers that had accumulated from the presents of the grocers started the fire in the dance hall. By 1:30, three alarms had been turned in and every piece of equipment of the fire department were summoned to fight the fire. By 2 a.m., the roof had collapsed as well as all the interior floors. Only the thick outside walls were left standing by morning. Two major gas mains that fed into the opera house fueled the fire into the afternoon when they were finally shut down.

Complicating the firefighting efforts was the fact that it was 22 degrees below zero and fire hoses would freeze solid if water was not being pumped through them. The Federal Building across the alley from the opera house was in constant danger of igniting from radiant heat and burning brands flying from the building, and being damaged by falling debris. All postal employees were called back to work to help save the mail and packages that were in the post office on the first floor. It was through the hard work of the firemen that saved the Federal Building, which still stands today.

One fireman was treated for frostbite on both feet and another was injured when a brand caught his trousers on fire and burned his leg, though both firemen later recovered. Hoses that had frozen solid had to be dragged back to the fire stations to be thawed before they could be cleaned and hung to dry. In all, five retail stores and 63 offices were destroyed in the fire, with losses close to $1 million in damages to the building and businesses inside. The fire department spent two full days at the scene of the fire and had to return on March 4 when the smoldering ruins reignited in one part of the building. The walls were eventually knocked down, though the granite foundation was used when the Colorado Building was built on the site.

Mark Pickerel is a 26-year veteran of the Pueblo Fire Department, president of the Pueblo Firefighters Historical Society and curator of the Hose Co. No. 3 — Fire Museum in Pueblo.