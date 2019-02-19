The Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association got a temporary reprieve last week when the Pueblo City Council agreed to provide $10,000 to help cover the group’s operating expenses. However, more information about the work the group is doing should be provided if it’s going to continue to get funding from the city or any other public sources.

Judy Solano and Dr. Mike Nerenberg, who operate the association, said they needed the funding because of a rapidly growing client base. The association provides clean needles, AcuDetox, Narcan and clothing for drug addicts. Since starting the program in July 2017, the number of people taking advantage of the association’s services has ballooned from about 35 to 1,200 registered participants.

That’s certainly a significant increase and would seem, on the surface, to justify additional funding. But an increased number of participants shouldn’t be the only measure of whether the program is being successful or deserves public funding.

Providing clothing and Narcan, a drug used in overdose cases, to people in need isn’t particularly controversial. But the needle exchange and AcuDetox treatments deserve close scrutiny.

AcuDetox is a form of accupuncture that’s used to treat addition. But how effective is that treatment? The association ought to be able to provide some information about the number of people who have received AcuDetox treatment who are no longer using drugs. And efforts should be made to stay in contact with those recovering addicts to determine how frequently they relapse.

The needle exchange is a more troubling concept. The association distributes clean syringes to help reduce the spread of disease among addicts who might otherwise be sharing needles. Reducing the spread of disease is a laudable goal, but in this case, the association is attempting to do so by making it easier for people to break the law.

Whether you agree with that strategy or not, more data is needed about how effective the needle exchange program has been. Has there been a documented drop in the number of cases of disease being spread through intravenous drug use since the program began? Has the program led to an increase in the number of cases of drug use because the clean needles are perceived as being safer? Have there been more overdoses or other medical problems associated with drug use since the program began?

At least some of that information should be available through the local health department and surveys of local hospitals and clinics.

At last week’s meeting, City Council President Dennis Flores suggested that the group needs to come up with a business plan to show it’s operating in a financially sustainable fashion. That’s a good idea, too.

It may well be that the association can produce a solid business plan and its programs are making a measurable difference in reducing addiction and the spread of disease. But taxpayers shouldn’t have to take it on faith that those things are happening.

A closer look at this group’s operations could help verify whether tax money is being well spent.