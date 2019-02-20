Help available for

homeless woman

You had a recent story about a young mom who is struggling to find work and stays at the shelter on Ninth Street.

I would like to suggest to her that the community college has a program for economically disadvantaged minorities, where the college pays for school and gives money for support. The woman in the story said she wanted to be a doctor, so she needs to get back in school and work for it.

Monte Miller, Pueblo

State should avoid

border wall fight

I see that the Colorado attorney general will waste Colorado taxpayer money to join other states in suing our president for trying to protect us.

Meanwhile, Colorado politicians can't find money to address the homeless problem, the rampant gang crime, car thefts, assaults, robberies, perpetually bad roadways and a host of other problems we've elected them to solve. Welcome to "Colofornia." The next state to try to usher in Utopia at the cost of freedom.

Well done, Coloradans.

Michael Varadi, Pueblo

Democratic health care

reforms are flawed

Gov. Jared Polis spoke recently in Pueblo of health care reform, liberal-ese for government intrusion into the individual rights of Coloradans to choose their own insurance.

A few weeks back, Polis announced his regime’s prohibition on affordable policies that many people preferred. Now, he proposes government subsidies in the form of “reinsurance” to cover the higher costs sure to result from his mandate. He sounds like a firefighting arsonist.

He and Sen. Leroy Garcia also took the opportunity to demonize the prescription drug industry. Their admiration for the socialist state of Vermont’s efforts to re-import drugs from Canada is very revealing. Canada forces drug companies to sell their products at government-mandated prices, causing manufacturers to charge higher prices in the United States to make up the losses.

If pharmaceutical companies are forced to sell product at a loss everywhere, soon lifesaving drugs no longer will be available because government forced these private companies into bankruptcy.

State Rep. Daneya Esgar, proposes legislation to “protect” policyholders from the big bad insurance companies by overriding premium-lowering network provider agreements. She advocates more government overreach that undoubtedly will increase premiums.

These do-gooder efforts are aimed at eliminating private insurance in favor of government-run single-payer programs by incrementally poisoning the private options. Instead of competition and free market principles to control costs, these socialists prefer taxpayer-funded government largesse at any cost.

Democrats believe a crisis is a terrible thing to waste, even if they have to create it themselves.

James Richardson, Pueblo West

President's agenda doesn't

represent the people's needs

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Contrary to the views expressed in this letter, The Pueblo Chieftain doesn't make any guarantee that every letter we receive will be published. Nor do we publish only letters representing one political viewpoint to the exclusion of others.)

Some time ago, The Pueblo Chieftain's editor told me that all letters to the paper are printed, regardless of their political views. That just isn't so. Letters from the right are printed promptly, while letters from the left are printed much later, if at all.

Also, I always have felt that newspapers have a responsibility to print the truth. We now have a racist, lying con man, and possibly Russian agent, who is masquerading as president.

President Donald Trump lies every single day and acts in a manner that brings us closer to authoritarianism. Your newspaper is avoiding your responsibility to print the truth and is instead acting as an accomplice.

This disturbing period in our history hopefully soon will be over and our country can return to normal.

I urge The Chieftain to print the truth and to stop supporting a radical GOP agenda that seems much more concerned with the demands of the billionaire donor class than the needs of our citizens.

George Stevens, Pueblo