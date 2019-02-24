When Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish answered a domestic disturbance call on Dec. 31, 2017, he couldn’t know that a man had sealed himself in his apartment with a small armory of weapons. The man opened fire on Parrish and three other deputies, killing Parrish and seriously wounding others before killing himself. The shooter had a history of hostile behavior towards law enforcement and others. His mother had even tried and failed to take her son’s guns away for safety’s sake.

As with the Aurora theater shooter and so many other mass shooters, people knew this man was a danger, yet they lacked a tool to temporarily disarm him when he was in crisis and in need of treatment.

House Bill 19-1177 was introduced in the state Legislature to provide such a tool, making it possible for law enforcement or concerned family members to go to civil court to temporarily remove guns from persons shown to be a danger to themselves or others. This legislation, called Extreme Risk Protection Orders, is similar to laws enacted in 13 other states and early data show that it is saving lives.

For example, in 2018, according to the Associated Press, Maryland’s ERPO law was used to remove guns in five instances related to schools. In four of those, the threat to students was deemed “significant.”

Colorado needs such a law. The Legislature should move swiftly to pass the bill and we’re asking legislators in the Pueblo region, Reps. Bri Buentello, Daneya Esgar and Donald Valdez, as well as Sen. Larry Crowder and Senate President Leroy Garcia, to join in support.

The bill is supported by many organizations, including Mental Health Colorado, the Colorado Sheriffs Association, Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police and a majority of Colorado district attorneys.

While some gun rights advocates claim that this bill would lead to indiscriminately removing guns from honest and law-abiding citizens, nothing could be further from the truth. The onus is on law enforcement or family members to prove to a court that the person in crisis is dangerous, and if the court rules in favor of temporary relinquishment of firearms, there is a process for return of the firearms once the crisis has been resolved.

While an ERPO law would be a valuable tool for law enforcement in reducing mass shootings, it is even more likely to be applicable in reducing suicides. Colorado ranks 10 in the nation in suicide deaths, more than half of which are by firearms. Giving loved ones the tool to remove firearms from a crisis situation could lead to the eventual recovery for those contemplating taking their lives.

Colorado Ceasefire strongly supports the ERPO bill and also believes there are other measures that legislators could pass this year to reduce gun violence, including keeping guns out of the hands of people who have committed violent misdemeanors, requiring individuals to report lost or stolen guns to law enforcement as a means of helping law enforcement identify who is feeding lethal weapons to criminals, requiring gun stores to provide greater security for their firearms and requiring standardized training classes for concealed weapons permits to address highly variable class standards. Some classes don’t even require showing an ability to handle a gun.

There is widespread support for these concepts across Colorado, including among gun owners. A December 2018 poll conducted by Keating Research found that eight or more out of 10 Coloradans support these common-sense proposals. And 72 percent of Colorado voters indicate that they would be more likely to vote for elected officials who voted for these bills.

The Legislature should make 2019 a year to remember by passing bills that are designed to keep the people in Colorado safe.

Eileen McCarron is the president of Colorado Ceasefire Legislative Action. Tom Mauser is the father of Columbine shooting victim Daniel Mauser and a spokesman for Colorado Ceasefire, a statewide organization that aims to reduce gun violence.