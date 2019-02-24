There is no arguing that we as a community find ourselves dealing with an extremely challenging and complex situation in regard to our school buildings, but there is great opportunity in the challenge ahead. Now is the time for us to join together, trust one another and commit to doing everything we can to move Pueblo City Schools (D60) forward.

Education is the cornerstone of our community and our collective actions in the months ahead will ensure the future success of kids in this community for generations to come. Pueblo is a city that has beat the odds time and time again, and it has continued to come back even stronger. This happened because we came together for the benefit of all. Let us keep that in mind as we all move forward in this process.

To be as transparent as possible, we want to make it very clear that no decisions have been made by the board of education or by the district. This is — and must be — a deep and well- informed community conversation. Community forums have been held in each quadrant of the city and there will be many more opportunities in the coming months to continue to get the community’s input and feedback because it is absolutely essential to this process.

Clarity also is needed, though, in the urgency we must employ. The safety of our students and our staff is of the utmost importance, and many of our buildings are in dire straits. When our facilities director says that our buildings “will begin closing themselves,” he describes situations he and his staff foresee when they can no longer guarantee that safety. Our buildings have boilers so old that we cannot get parts to fix them, 60-year-old electrical wiring that cannot withstand the new demands of technology and foundations that are crumbling. Additionally, our schools were built decades ago when multiple access points were the standard. Now we need controlled and secure entryways and smart locking doors to keep our kids safe from outside threats. We as a community have the opportunity to address these issues. The time to act is now.

There are big decisions ahead which need as much information, communication and transparency as possible. Two different stakeholder groups have been meeting and working to evaluate possible options to address our needs. These stakeholder groups are made up of diverse groups of people, who includes students, teachers, board members, administrators and community leaders. Staff and students at many buildings are doing the same work. The board of education will gather all of this input and ideas as it discusses a path forward. This process, of necessity is a bit fluid. Many have asked for more time to discuss the options, study the facts, consider our community’s needs and ponder the future. The district has responded by lengthening the process.

You can stay up to date with things by checking the district website or contacting one of us. We are always open and available to answer any questions you may have. It is said that the night is darkest just before the dawn. We face challenging times, but the dawn is coming. We have the opportunity right in front of us to make tremendous progress in our schools and ensure that our kids are learning in the environments they truly deserve. The potential for our future is limitless, but only if we rise to the challenge. Now is not the time for negativity, false perceptions and divisiveness.

The choice we have in front of us is to recognize the enormity of the task ahead, but to push on, to rise to the challenge together, to realize that we once again find ourselves in a fight for Pueblo’s future, but it’s a fight worth fighting and to choose to believe that something better awaits us, if we have the courage to reach for it.

What can you do for our schools? Now is the time to step up. Now is the time to get engaged in our schools and now is the time to come together as a community. We have a very special opportunity in front of us, but it is up to all of us to seize the opportunity.

Barb Clementi is president of the Pueblo City Schools (D60) board of education. Taylor Voss is a board member.