Last week, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and representatives from the state’s three Catholic dioceses announced a remarkable partnership aimed at bringing to light cases in which priests sexually abused parishioners.

It’s remarkable for a number of reasons. One being the depth of its scope. Former United States Attorney Robert Troyer has agreed to review church records and investigate sexual abuse cases dating back several decades.

Troyer is expected to produce a report as early as this fall on cases which still are eligible for prosecution under the law, as well as others in which prosecutions may no longer be possible, but victims still should be considered candidates for financial compensation and other forms of assistance. Troyer’s report will include the names of priests, including bishops, who “more likely than not” were responsible for abuse.

From there, the program will move into a new phase in which cases are referred to veteran claims administrator Kenneth Feinberg to determine whether compensation is due to some victims and, if so, how much.

The church has pledged to cooperate fully with the investigations, providing necessary records and other evidence to support Troyer’s work. The church agreed to finance half of the cost of Troyer’s investigation, with the balance paid by private donors. The church also agreed to pay 100 percent of the financial settlements with victims.

In a meeting with this editorial board, Weiser said the structure of this agreement is unique and he hopes it will be a model for other states that wish to pursue similar arrangements. He described it as an effort by the church to seek “truth and reconciliation.

“Right now, the church is under a cloud,” he said. “This effort is meant to clear that cloud.”

While many of the goals are the same, the Colorado announcement’s timing is apparently coincidental to the hearings that were being held last week at the Vatican.

It is not, it should be noted, an attempt by the new attorney general to grab some headlines at the church’s expense. This initiative actually was set in motion during his predecessor’s tenure as a response to last year’s Pennsylvania grand jury report about sexual abuse involving clergy in that state. Weiser said the Colorado attorney general didn’t have the legal authority to pursue cases in the same way they were handled in Pennsylvania, so this “extra-judicial” process was developed.

It’s also worth pointing out here what a financial risk the church is agreeing to assume. There’s no way of knowing how many claimants will come forward and how much they’ll receive in reparations. Jenny Kraska, executive director of the Colorado Catholic Conference, said the money won’t be paid by current parishioners, but there’s still an unknown liability for the church.

We hope the investigation will be thorough enough to ferret out false claims in order to protect people who might be wrongly accused. On the balance, though, this represents a great opportunity to provide some comfort and relief for victims and a measure of redemption for the church.