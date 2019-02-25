Smollett committed

a hate crime himself

Jussie Smollett (allegedly) perpetrated a hate crime against himself in order to smear President Donald Trump supporters and to gain monetary enrichment. If found guilty of this, he must be prosecuted for committing a hate crime.

A civil society cannot tolerate people who create an atmosphere of unrest based on untruths. If there is no penalty for bearing false witness, then there is no deterrent to the destruction of the civil society. Just because he hates Trump supporters and wants to make more money doesn’t give him the right to falsely accuse, mislead or use the national media to promote a false narrative.

Smollett is the hater, his actions promote political party hatred, all as a hoax for monetary gain. This is a hate crime and should be prosecuted as such, for the betterment of the civil society. Shame on the national news media for wishing it was true.

Daniel Doran, Pueblo

Connect Charter exhibits

are very impressive

I recently attended an exhibition at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, which was a culmination of 17 weeks of research by sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade Connect Charter School students. This is the fourth year I have attended the exhibition and I am amazed at the level of accomplishment of these young people.

This year, the theme was "triumph and tragedy." The students are to be commended as they only are allowed to work on their projects during school hours (with no parental input) and they work in teams with approximately three or four to a team. They are required to research the subject assigned, create a display board and compose an oral presentation for the audience. Some examples of the 44 exhibitions were:

• Tragedy of the San Francisco Earthquake and the Triumph of Change

• Eisenhower’s Military Triumph and Tragic Win at Normandy

• The Tragedy of the 1972 Olympics Leads to the Triumph of Increased Security

• Race for the Cure: Tragic Diphtheria Epidemic Becomes a Triumph with the Help of Man’s Best Friend

• Helen Keller’s Optimism: Choosing Triumph Over Tragedy

• Tragic Deaths of Astronauts, Followed by the Triumphant Increase in Technology

Some eighth-grade students create a documentary using the program We Video and as visitors walk through the displays, they may sit at a computer and view each documentary. Congratulations to all the students and good luck at the regionals.

Lucille Corsentino, Pueblo

'Red flag' bill

raises red flags

House Bill 19-1436 is a blatant disregard for the rule of law that has been the basis of our judicial system since the conception of our nation. For example, an individual shall be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This bill, if signed into Colorado law, will deprive individuals the constitutional right of due process and subject anyone to unreasonable search and seizure in violation of the Fourth Amendment and violation of the the Second Amendment, the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

Only a trained and certified medical professional has the psychological skills to determine if an individual could or may be a danger to society or himself or herself.

Neither a neighbor, friend, police personnel, employer, co-worker, cousin or uncle has those skills. This bill will allow anyone with a dislike or grudge against someone to cause unjustified burden, stress and financial harm on the person so accused, as well as depriving that individual of property that he or she lawfully owns.

Allowing judges the authority to deprive citizens of their right to keep and bear arms, based on a unsubstantiated assumption by untrained persons, will be a disaster to every law-abiding firearm owner in the state, requiring each to prove his or her innocence before the fact of any crime or firearm violation having been committed.

This is absurd and presents nothing more than just another means of the socialistic Democrats to seize firearms from law-abiding citizens without the due process of the law.

Robert Murphy, Pueblo West