Anyone who’s been following the debate about closing some city schools should pay close attention to a report the school district’s buildings manager gave to the board of education last week. Bob Lawson, executive director of facilities and construction management for Pueblo City Schools (D60), reported that a wall outlet at Heroes K-8 Academy had shorted out, causing an electrical fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and thankfully no one was injured. But this incident should be a wake-up call for anyone who even pretends to care a little bit about the welfare of our city’s young people.

The condition of the electrical system at Heroes is so bad that district officials aren’t even sure they’ll be able to make it until the end of the school year without being forced to shut the school down. As a precautionary measure, staff members at the school might need to refrain from using coffeemakers, microwaves and space heaters to prevent another potentially deadly power surge.

It’s chilling to think that the people who study and work at Heroes may have to finish the school year wondering if the next piece of audiovisual equipment that gets powered up could spark another electrical fire. But it’s absolutely mind boggling to realize that Heroes is only one of 18 schools that could face those types of problems without any warning.

And the district simply doesn’t have the money to fix them all. The needed repairs at Heroes carry an estimated cost of $1.6 million. D60 has about $6 million to $8 million available for emergency capital repairs. So if you assume the Heroes repair costs are typical of what the other 17 schools would need, then that repair budget would be gobbled up quicker than a slopper at lunchtime.

A lot of people have made the argument that D60 shouldn’t close schools because they would disrupt athletic programs, particularly at the high school level. Well, football is great. Basketball is great. All of the sports D60 schools participate in are great. But anyone willing to risk having a student or teacher electrocuted because of faulty wiring or develop a serious respiratory problem because of an outdated ventilation system in order to save a football game seriously needs to reevaluate his or her priorities in life.

Some people have raised valid concerns about the fate of International Baccalaureate classes and other specialized academic programs D60 offers. But those programs aren’t bolted to the floors of the schools where they’re available now. They can be transferred wherever the students and teachers who participate in them go.

The incident at Heroes also illustrates that maintenance issues aren’t always obvious, even to people who regularly visit the affected schools. A member of this editorial board who was at Heroes the same day Lawson gave his report could see nothing amiss. Outward appearances don’t make the situation there or at other schools any less dangerous, though.

So people can talk all they want about preserving traditions and their long-ago memories of the “good old days.” But if that comes at the expense of the health and safety of the students, teachers and staff who currently occupy D60 schools, then it rings pretty hollow.