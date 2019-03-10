The family and I have lived a vagabond life for a good number of years now. Starting about 12 years ago, we began following the twists and turns of my career in this fascinating media industry. We’ve been across this country and then some.

Colorado — St. Louis — Colorado — Austin — Las Vegas — Kansas — Louisiana — and back again. There’s got to be at least one full circle in there.

We still have a house in Vegas … but heck, I haven’t seen it in a couple of years.

The truth is, we’ve loved the journey. Lived in a lot of interesting places. Experienced different people, different flows to life. Good food. Good culture. Good history. All the moving has provided experiences and perspective I wouldn’t trade for anything.

But it has not always been easy, and, in particular, the moving has been most hard on my boys. The older son was none too happy about the move just before high school, that’s for sure. He finally just stopped moving with us when we left Colorado again in the middle of all those shuffles. He realized what it took dad a bit longer to: Colorado is our home. He stayed here and went to college.

Then there’s the younger son. Just 10, he was born in the midst of all these moves and he really doesn’t know anything different. But darn, does he want to. He craves the stability, the long-term friendships, the same school for years.

Oh, and he’s autistic, which presents a whole other set of challenges. For one, he needs consistency in his life, his routines, and moving, well, clearly breaks all said routines. And then there's the challenge of his education.

My boy is perfectly capable, but he needs a school setting that is invested in his success, that wants to understand and help him, that is committed to his learning, to his growth, to his achievement.

Most recently, we’ve tried to find him that environment in Louisiana and Nevada, both fine places to live that also happen to have, according to any ranking you might find, among the most struggling school systems in the country.

We tried to find our boy the help he needs, the environment he needs, within those challenged systems. We failed. Eventually we gave up and switched to home schooling as his best option, but that creates a whole host of other problems, including the loss of special services he really needs.

Then we moved to Pueblo ... then we heard about how bad "everyone says" Pueblo schools are ... then we lamented.

But you know what? We lamented only briefly, because something exceptional has happened in the few months we have been here.

First, the folks at Pueblo City Schools (D60), led by Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso, worked to find the right place for my son. They cared. They took us to Haaff Elementary and we knew almost immediately we had found my son’s place. We enrolled him the next day and haven’t regretted it for one moment.

Just recently, we took an even bigger step, the Individual Education Plan meeting, the IEP. Oh, if you don’t have a special needs kid, trust me when I tell you the IEP meeting can be most difficult. In the past, its been like a battle for me and my wife. Fighting to get the kid the services he needs. Fighting to get him properly diagnosed. Fighting for the federally-mandated “least restrictive learning environment possible” so he can flourish.

You know what? The IEP meeting here, the IEP meeting at Haaff, was awesome. Right here in Pueblo. At the school system we all love to beat up. It was the best meeting as far as advancing my son’s education I have ever been in.

That meeting was full of good, hard-working, dedicated professionals who care about my son and his education, and they are working hard as a team for his success. I love them for it.

You see, after just a few short months in the D60 school system, my son is doing better than I have ever seen him do in school. He loves it there. He is learning and striving and blossoming. He’s happy. His classroom is a safe environment for him. He is doing so well due to the efforts of the team at Haaff.

And I do not believe for one minute that such a nurturing environment, such a solid educational environment, could exist in a school system without merit. I know well that D60 has it challenges. We all know that. But I also know from personal experience that D60 is full of top-notch professionals dedicated to our children’s needs and they are doing so much good work in our schools day in and day out, making a positive difference in our children’s lives.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports on D60’s warts in full. We shine a light on the challenges, on the struggles. We will always ask the hard questions and report on the failures. It is our job to do so, and we take it seriously. We know reporting the truth, the often-difficult truth, is essential to finding a fix.

We also, however, are dedicated to telling the good stories that are coming out of our area's schools, because our children and our teachers and our school staffs and our communities deserve nothing less. Every Tuesday during the school year, we will run a Focus on Education page, complete with teacher features and all kinds of stories and briefs on what’s going on in our schools, on successes, on the good stuff. We sure hope you will take the time to enjoy it.

In the meantime, I can tell you that we are elated as a family to be home, to be back in Colorado, and specifically to be here in Pueblo, where we have found, after many years of searching and after much tears and frustration, the right place for my boy.

D60, you are quickly helping to cure my vagabond ways. You are helping my little one succeed and I am content for once to sit still, reveling in the sight, happy to not think about moving again anytime soon.

Lee Bachlet is the publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain.