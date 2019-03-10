If I had done my homework on the Hose Company No. 3 Fire Museum, I would have planned my visit closer to Halloween than St. Patrick’s Day. Like the firehouse in the 1984 “Ghostbusters” movie, it seems the firehouse-turned-museum at 116 Broadway Ave. is seriously haunted.

Skeptical? In 2005, a 1920s-vintage replica fire truck left idling unattended outside the building went into motion and, according to eyewitnesses, made a series of turns in an apparent attempt to re-enter the station through its bay door. And that’s not the first time that’s happened. In 1977, another driver-less truck parked at the station suddenly took off and crashed into a building across the street.

Those types of unexplained occurrences have earned the Mesa Junction landmark a spot in at least one book about paranormal activities. But if you haven’t been there yet, you shouldn’t let such tales scare you off.

As I discovered last week, the fire truck that went rogue in 2005 is still prominently displayed. It was assembled from different parts available in the 1920s. So as Mark Pickerel, the museum’s curator and president of the Pueblo Firefighters Historical Society, put it: “It’s kind of a Frankenstein.” (For the record, it did not move during the time I was there.)

That’s far from the only interesting item in the museum, though. There’s a hand-pulled hose cart used by firefighters in the 1880s. Weighing about 500 to 600 pounds, it must have given the firefighters of that era quite a workout.

The building itself was constructed in 1895 and was serviced by horse-drawn firefighting equipment for the first 20 years of its existence. It still has an intact fire pole leading from the firefighters’ second-floor living quarters to the garage down below. The pole hasn’t been used, at least not officially, since the station was closed in 1979.

There are several fire hydrants on display, including one from 1874. The design isn’t all that different from the modern hydrants you see along streets today.

Two of the hydrants on display were donated to the local dog track after they were taken out of service. Not to put too fine a point on it, they were used as toilets by race participants.

Prior to their acquisition, museum director Gary Mitchell said, “I was assured they were washed off.”

There also are quite a few fire boxes, which were once-common fixtures along city streets which could be used to relay signals via telegraph to alert firefighters when they were needed. The boxes were used from the 1890s until 1980, when it was determined they were recording more alerts for false alarms than actual fires.

The museum has a collection of about 340 fire extinguishers, including at least one of the type used on the Titanic. Plus, there are axes, uniforms, walkie-talkies, alarm bells and an assortment of other firefighting equipment. Some of it is pretty weird looking, like a device capable of deploying four fire hoses at once that looks like a steel vacuum cleaner. Or the foam generator, which looks like a lawn fertilizer spreader without the wheels.

The upstairs is decorated with photos of Pueblo’s past fire chiefs in the living room and an impressive array of patches from firefighting companies across the country covering one of the walls in the bunk room.

There’s an insignia for the Skywalker Ranch firefighting crew, which protects the George Lucas movie studio complex. The patch bears the image of the Millennium Falcon, that ever-faithful spacecraft that’s featured in the “Star Wars” movies.

“We had one (patch) from Roswell, New Mexico with a little alien on it, but it was stolen,” Pickerel lamented.

The bunk room also contains an antique typewriter, which Pickerel said is the most fascinating thing in the whole museum to some of the kids who visit. I bet they’d be less fascinated and more annoyed if they had to compose their texts on one of those ancient machines.

During my trip there, Mitchell and Pickerel shared stories about a couple of the pranks firefighters used to pull on each other back in the day — and maybe even still today. For example, rookie firefighters typically get stuck with dish washing duty following meals at fire stations. One prank involved sneaking clean dishes back into the dirty pile, so the hapless rookies had to keep washing them over and over again.

Of course, if the rookies ever sensed something was amiss, I guess the veterans could always blame it on ghosts.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.