As anyone who’s been put in such a situation knows, it’s difficult to serve more than one boss. That’s why a proposal to create a manager or administrator position for Pueblo County government makes a lot of sense.

County Commission Chairman Garrison Ortiz discussed the idea with this editorial board last week. He pointed out that most of Colorado’s larger counties have someone who serves as a manager or administrator. That’s also true of many smaller counties, too.

It’s much more efficient for a government entity, or almost any large organization, to have someone near the top of the flowchart to oversee day-to-day decisions.

At present, commissioners are working under a system that doesn’t require them to individually sign off on every routine item of business that the various county departments do. However, there’s plenty of room for ambiguity about when a department head needs to get approval from the majority of commissioners, as opposed to only one of them.

Commissioners should be in the business of setting policy direction for county government. In other words, they need to be focused on the big picture. They shouldn’t be bogged down with reviewing expense reports, vacation requests and the like.

Ortiz wants to have a different system in which the commission would hire the manager or administrator, then that person would be responsible for overseeing many of the machinations within county government. Ortiz envisions hiring someone who is apolitical, but has strong administrative skills.

That person would serve at the will of the commissioners, so there still would be adequate accountability in the decision-making process. And yet the process would be more streamlined with less chance of decisions getting snagged in bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Ortiz’s colleagues on the commission, Chris Wiseman and Terry Hart, also have expressed their support for the idea of hiring a county manager. They still have some work to do, though.

The commissioners need to hash out the fine points about the manager’s responsibilities, the hiring process, disciplinary rules and other personnel matters involved in creating a new position. Perhaps the biggest issue will be setting the salary and office budget for the manager, including any support staff who might be needed.

Commissioners will have to identify how they plan to pay for those expenses, which is never an easy task for a cash-strapped county government. Also, since this would be such a major change to county government’s structure, it should be submitted for voter approval in the form of a ballot initiative.

Some people may note that Pueblo’s city government recently eliminated its manager’s position and replaced it with a mayor. That’s an apples-to-oranges comparison, though. Pueblo city government went from having a chief executive appointed by the City Council to one selected by voters in an election. Pueblo County government has no chief executive, elected or appointed.

There are a lot of details that need to be addressed, but conceptually, this seems like an idea whose time has come.