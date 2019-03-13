Fasano's quest was

front page news

Steve Henson, I would like to commend you for placing the story of Chris Fasano on the front page of The Pueblo Chieftain.

I do not read the sports section very often, so I never would have known about this young man who lost his mother and his determination to become a state champion. I grew up in a wrestling family and my sons also wrestled, so I know the depth of sacrifice and hard work it takes to be a wrestler.

I watched the sports news and read the outcome of Fasano's matches each day to see how he did. I was very happy to see that he became a state champion.

I am so glad that you wrote about him and I hope you continue to write more great stories on the front page.

Pam Fey, Canon City

Climate change is real,

but it's not dangerous

Climate change, as has been the case since the beginning of time, is real, the co-founder of Greenpeace said in a Mar. 12 interview.

But the insistence that climate change caused by humans will lead to catastrophe for the Earth, which drives much of liberal politics today, “is not only fake news. It’s fake science,” Patrick Moore said on “Fox & Friends.”

Moore emerged in the climate change debate last week in an online feud with New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after he blasted her Green New Deal.

“Well, it’s a silly plan. That’s why I suggested she was a pompous little twit, twit meaning 'silly' in the British lexicon,” said Moore, currently the director of the CO2 Coalition, a group of American and Canadian scientists who refute man-made climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez “really rubbed me the wrong way when she said she’s ‘the boss’ because she can make up a proposal that’s completely ridiculous and nobody else did,” Moore said.

Moore said the Green New Deal is a recipe for catastrophe: “You cannot do agriculture for 8 billion people, produce the food for 8 billion people, without fossil fuels.”

Moore doesn’t deny climate change is occurring. “Of course climate change is real: It’s been happening since the beginning of time, but it’s not dangerous and it’s not created by people … a completely natural phenomenon.”

Steven Melcher, Pueblo West

Hunting license fees

are way too high

I recently received a 2019 big game hunting brochure. The Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife has outdone itself. The fees for licenses and all applying literature for the 2019 seasons drastically have increased and it is all but impossible to navigate the website to apply.

The increases range from 19 percent to 132 percent and a qualifying license must be purchased before applying for any license. The cost for most people is prohibitive.

I question the logic in the commission's decision which alienates resident sportsmen and caters to those out of state and the wealthy.

As a lifetime Colorado resident and an avid sportsman, I have to forego my desire to participate in the sport of big game hunting and hope others do the same.

In my opinion, I feel the residents of Colorado, or any other applicants, are quite literally being held to a form of ransom, or at the least a form of extortion.

Anthony Vecellio, La Veta

Congress should fund

the border wall

I ask my Democrat friends how well our prisons would operate without walls, barriers or perimeters? And how would you define the geographic area of a country without borders? Lastly, how many drones does it take to hold back a determined 1,200 or more illegal aliens crashing all at once our southern border? Both Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner need to join forces and fund what the president, Border Patrol agents and most common-sense Americans are asking for. It is not a difficult task, once you find the will to do it.

Dan Neilson, Pueblo West