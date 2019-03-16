When President Donald Trump put the strongest possible emphasis on the need for border security funding by refusing to sign a spending bill to keep the government open without it, liberal protesters stood in front of the White House with lights spelling out “fake crisis.”

"This president just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said while standing beside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to deliver the Democrats' response to President Trump’s impassioned Oval Office address.

Even after their obstructionism forced President Trump to declare a national emergency in order to get the resources necessary to secure our borders, nothing changed in the Democrats’ tack. When House Democrats passed a resolution to overturn the emergency declaration, Pelosi stood before a sign decrying, “Trump’s fake emergency,” and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries vehemently insisted that “the president’s declaration is a phony, fraudulent and fake national emergency. There is no crisis at the border.”

The Democrats’ legal strategy is no less reliant on the “fake crisis” narrative that has now been conclusively disproved. The 16 states that are suing to invalidate President Trump’s executive action bemoan the “manufactured crisis” based on now-outdated assessments.

That’s sharply at odds with the story Democrats have been trying to sell, though. Every time President Trump has tried to raise awareness about of the humanitarian and security crisis at the border, liberals have howled that he had “manufactured” the emergency, insisting that everything is hunky dory.

As Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen informed members of Congress recently, the latest data show a border in chaos. February was the worst month for illegal immigration since President George W. Bush’s border walls were built, with more than 76,000 attempted illegal crossings, and we’re on track for nearly 1 million illegal alien apprehensions by the end of 2019.

Secretary Nielsen made it clear that our capacity to enforce the nation’s immigration laws is in danger of being “overwhelmed,” echoing the concerns of the law enforcement officers who warned that the daily “busloads” of illegal border crossers have brought our border enforcement to a “breaking point.”

Secretary Nielsen’s report didn’t just back up what President Trump has been saying about the overall statistical picture; it also confirmed the horrific specifics. Children, she testified, are being brought back and forth repeatedly over the dangerous miles of open desert by human smugglers, who loan them out to groups of grown men so they can pose as family units in order to play on our sympathies and exploit the loopholes of our immigration laws.

Worse still, Nielsen told Congress that all girls over 10 years old now have to tested for pregnancy when they are apprehended, adding heartrending context to The New York Times’ reporting on the widespread sexual exploitation of migrant women and girls.

That should be enough to convince any reasonable person that there’s a crisis on our southern border. Sadly, today’s Democratic Party is unconvinced, or conniving to maintain open borders in the face of overwhelming evidence that our porous border is indeed a full-blown crisis.

Tom Tancredo is a former United States congressman for Colorado.