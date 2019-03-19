There are more Pueblo police officers patrolling the streets than there have been in many years. And it’s starting to show in the police department’s response times to the most serious crimes in our community.

Police Chief Troy Davenport briefed the City Council last week on his department’s progress over the last few years. And, despite what some naysayers may think, there’s been significant progress.

As of last week, the department had 215 sworn personnel on the job, up from 183 during the first part of 2014. Average response times for the most serious types of calls, those involving weapons and/or life-threatening situations, have decreased from 14 minutes and 55 seconds in 2015 to 12 minutes and 16 seconds for 2018.

In some cases, shaving a few seconds off of response times may save lives. Yet despite the progress over the last few years, Davenport recognizes that there’s room for improvement. He told the council that he would like to push the average for the highest-priority calls at or below 10 minutes at least 90 percent of the time, which he said is the industry standard.

Response times for the second-most serious category of calls, which involve other types of threats, also are on the decline. Average responses for those types of calls dropped from 21 minutes and 40 seconds in 2015 to 17 minutes and 16 seconds last year.

Voters approved a ballot initiative in 2017 to increase the city’s sales and use tax rate by one-fifth of a penny for five years in order to hire 24 more police officers. Because of the lag time involved in recruiting and training new officers, the drop in response times really doesn’t reflect their presence on the police force.

But it should, moving forward. Response times should continue to get faster as those new hires are phased into the workforce.

Davenport said there’s also been progress in reducing the total number of auto thefts in the city, which has been an ongoing problem. There were 1,083 reported auto thefts in Pueblo last year, which represents a drop from 1,253 the year before.

Gains in all of those areas are important, but police should never get complacent. For someone who feels like his or her life is in danger, even 10 minutes can seem like an eternity. And even for very low priority calls, such as reported burglaries, citizens don’t want to wait any longer than necessary for officers to show up.

Davenport’s report indicates the department is on the right track, but there’s always room to get better. He and his staff just need to keep pushing.