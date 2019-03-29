I have heard enough! No mas!

It is unclear whom the general public will vote for in the pending 2020 presidential election. My mind is made up, not about the election, but about the wrongdoing going on “before and throughout” the 2016 election. The chaos continued and seemingly every day there is a new crisis in President Donald Trump's administration.

Now Americans must seriously question what is happening to your America. The disclosure of the long-awaited Special Counsel Robert Mueller report has added more confusion than problem resolution, especially with how the findings were shared with the American public. After nearly two years of work, a four-page statement delivered by the Attorney General William Barr revealed “his interpretations” of what the Mueller report revealed. In fact, the words of Barr were nothing more than an exercise in doublespeak and one could easily understand why the public is so incensed by the patronizing approach.

Nevertheless, what the public received was no additional Trump indictments but neither was President Trump exonerated. If this were a basketball game, since this is national tournament time, the results would resemble a jump ball.

Now Congress will take over and the Trump folks are still under great scrutiny. As they should be, especially the president.

From the beginning, many Trump senior staff would come to resemble suspects in a criminal lineup rather than experts in their fields. All this would be the start of a Trump administration not prepared to take office, not prepared to manage an inaugural celebration and not prepared to govern.

The Mueller team of attorneys revealed that the Trump-Russian situation has netted indictments or guilty pleas from 34 people and three companies, which include six former Trump White House advisers, 26 Russian nationals and three companies. None of the ex-Trump aides who struck plea deals with Mueller has been charged with any crimes relating to helping Russia interfere with the 2016 election, at least not to date.

Congressional investigations currently are continuing on financial activities of the Trump staff, the Trump Foundation, Trump's hotel and other real estate properties, Trump's income taxes (which he refused to provide while running for president) and the continued investigation of the Trump actions to separate Latino families from their children at the Mexican-United States border.

Hillary Clinton may have had it right when she spoke of the Trump folks as “deplorables” — and it started with the Trump campaign staff, many of whom became White House staff. Even though Clinton lost the election, most Americans wanted only the best for the Trump presidency. That hope was short lived and soon ended in pipe dreams.

Let’s be perfectly clear. Unfortunately, President Trump has been the captain of a failed ship of state. He has sought to divide groups with his rhetoric, mismanaged resources, sought to build an unwanted wall between nations resulting in a federal government shutdown to make his point, goes out of the way to make it difficult for immigrants seeking asylum to enter the country legally and targets student “Dreamers,” killing their potential aspirations of an American dream.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the presidential policy of separating Latino immigrant parents from infant children and toddlers on the Mexican border was simply outrageous by any human standard. The fact that President Trump has been a widespread embarrassment internationally would be a gross understatement.

The ignorance or indifference, or both, of President Trump regarding the State Department’s protocol enabling his daughter and son-in-law to receive top security clearances was putting his family interest above the interest of the nation. Also, President Trump has selfishly ignored and overturned the denial of top security clearances for his executive staff members an unbelievable 30 times.

All these actions undermine the constitutional mission of the Founding Fathers of establishing this country as “the land of the free and home of the brave."

Congress, which voted 420-0 to receive the Mueller report, now will move quickly to pursue further unanswered questions by seeking to receive an unedited version of that report. This report is perceived to be the legal foundation for additional legal actions resulting from the misconduct of President Trump and others. Those legal cases will be argued in at least three sites, including New York, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Fasten your seat belts, America. This will be an interesting ride.

Alvin Rivera, a Pueblo resident, was one of nine Colorado presidential electors for Barack Obama in 2012.