I have known that my grandfather is declining. In the fall, I wrote about him needing palliative care services. Now, my grandfather is receiving hospice services. His physician at the Veterans Administration hospital believes he is in the last six months of his life.

I have been working in the hospice field for 11 years and have been passionate about helping those at end of life for even longer. Being a hospice chief executive officer does not change the way I feel as a granddaughter. In fact, it may make the milestones even harder as I know my grandfather does not have much time.

He recently asked me who I was. While I knew he had trouble recognizing my cousins who live far away, I was the hometown granddaughter. I was the granddaughter who saw him every Sunday when he would come to my parents’ home for dinner after church. I was the one he asked to have his medical power of attorney to help him keep his dignity at the end of his life. I felt like his favorite, so when his eyes searched my face and he asked who I was, I was taken aback. I was sad.

Working in hospice care, I have heard so many families share this same moment about their loved ones, but having it happen to me felt different. Like many others that my organization has cared for, my grandfather apologizes for the state he is in. My sweet grandmother, who has the best of intentions, tells him each day to keep fighting and how much she needs him.

Being married for 77 years, they have done everything together and my grandmother never did anything without my grandfather’s permission. Now, he looks to her for guidance on the simplest of tasks. He needs her for most things, and at some point, he will need her to give him permission to leave this world. I gently remind her that he is near the end and she needs to let him go with her blessing.

With tears in her eyes, she will nod in agreement although her heart is not ready.

All grandpa wants is to stay at home. He does not want anyone helping him shower except my grandmother, though he has grown partial to his hospice nurse, Chris. He even tells my sister, who is a nurse, he is only doing what Chris tells him to do.

His social worker, Diane, has become the confidant my grandmother needs. They slip in the next room for a cup of coffee and she asks my grandmother how she is holding up and how she is feeling. My grandmother needs this so much as there are days when she is worn out from the daily tasks of caring for him.

His chaplain, Bill, and the music therapist visit regularly and raise the spirits of both my grandpa and my grandma. The hospice volunteers help with tasks in the home and make regular visits to check on the two of them.

I often wonder what comes next. How fast will he decline? Will he be able to stay home till the end? I wish I knew. I am a “fixer” by nature. I fix problems, help people and take pride in being able to get things back in proper order. There is a time when being a fixer isn’t needed.

Right now, I just need to be the granddaughter. I need to sit at my grandpa’s side and talk about fishing trips, riding his tractor at the farm and how much it has meant to me to have him in my life.

I may not know the answer for everything, but I know that his hospice team will be there for him — as little or as often as he needs. I know they will support him and my grandmother during this tough time in their lives. I know that any equipment, medication or medical supplies that they need to keep him comfortable will be provided to him. I know with all my heart that the same decision I help families make for their loved ones is the absolute right decision for my own grandpa.

“I have been blessed with a pretty good family, baby,” he says to me with a tear in his eye while he holds my hand. “We both have, Grandpa,” I answer.

Tarrah Lowry is president and chief executive officer of Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care.