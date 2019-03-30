I’ll start out my column with a question: How many of you who are reading this know someone who has attempted or died by suicide? I suspect there was a lot of head nodding, some anguish, some tears, much grief, constant worry and whole lot of questioning why this happened.

Why did 1,175 Coloradans die from suicide in 2017? A simple question with many complicated answers. The gut-wrenching statistic in our state is that suicide is the leading cause of death among 10- to 24-year-olds and we have one of the highest suicide rates in the nation. It is estimated that up to 50 percent of those who die by suicide have seen a primary care provider within the previous month. Thirty percent have seen a behavior health provider within the previous month.

In 1999, The Henry Ford Medical Group in Detroit, Mich., implemented a zero suicide prevention system of care within its Department of Behavior Health Services, which was named the “Blues Busters.” The plan had lofty goals — to screen everyone using an evidence-based screening tool, then determine who is at risk for self harm or suffering from other behavioral issues, such as depression or anxiety.

The system's protocols also included an integrated and coordinated system of care which emphasized evidence-based care. The results were astounding and within a few years the system was implemented within their primary care departments. From 1999 to 2009, the department had an 80 percent reduction in suicides including zerp suicides in 2009. The North Central Health Care System in Wisconsin, which cares for 10,000 lives, saw zerp suicides in 2015 following implementation of a similar system.

In 2016, Colorado Senate Bill 16-147 passed, which allowed for the creation of a Colorado suicide prevention model based on the zero suicide care model. Regretfully, there were no funds appropriated for this bill. The Legislature still has time to include funding for the model in the state budget.

A large part of what zero suicide entails is a culture shift. Many of us never give a second thought about the importance of screening for colon cancer with a colonoscopy or checking our blood pressure to ensure we don’t have high blood pressure which, if untreated, can lead to serious heart disease including heart attacks and strokes.

Now we have to start thinking and believing in the importance of mental health screening. The evidence-based tools already exist and many of these screening tools already are being utilized throughout the country. Not only has this proven to save lives, but undoubtedly will improve the quality of life for many, many people.

This is not a simple task, as it will require commitment from health care providers in almost all settings (including our schools), an intact and accessible network of mental health providers and a system that integrates and coordinates care. It’s about a passionate system-wide buy-in to make this a priority.

Zero suicide is more than just a hope. I urge all of you to call your state representatives and ask them to approve funding for this important first step.

Jonathan Gordon, MD, is the retired regional department chief of family medicine for Kaiser Permanente Colorado. He serves on the board of directors for both Mental Health Colorado and the Jefferson Center for Mental Health.