City Council should

look before it leaps

Do any of you remember when Lori Winner warned we needed more information concerning PAWS and the animal shelter? Winner was smeared with attacks on her investigation while labeling her an animal hater.

Remember her investigation of the stadium issue? Does the City Council do its job or just blindly jump into situations without due diligence? I think most people can answer these questions.

Tom Carpenter, Pueblo

Trump's many flaws

warrant impeachment

President Donald Trump already should have been impeached. But because the Republican Party has no backbone and chooses not to honor the United States Constitution, he hasn't been. (The House cannot impeach without the Senate.)

We never have had a president so crooked, so racist, so bigoted. A president who bullies everyone, but loves dictators. And a president who lies to the American people every single day — 10,000 lies and counting — who has divided this country like no other. A president who never should have been president.

Theresa Padilla, Pueblo

Suffering of animals

at shelter was 'sickening'

A s I read the list of infractions published in the March 28 edition of The Pueblo Chieftain, I was sickened and angered by the number of animals that suffered, needlessly, because of the chain of events that began nearly a year ago.

City Councilman Chris Nicoll somehow determined that the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region was euthanizing too many animals. This, of course, led to the Pueblo Animal Protection Act and the eventual awarding of the animal control contract to PAWS. The contract was awarded even though the evaluation process was flawed due to the obvious pro-PAWS bias of one evaluator. Pueblo County commissioners then had no choice but to also ratify the contract with PAWS.

And where are we now? Suffering animals are being transported to other facilities that are willing and equipped to care for them. And all because of a vocal (and threatening) no-kill movement. And the City Council's willingness to accept a flawed selection process and a low bid. Wake up. This isn't about Pueblo vs. Colorado Springs. This is about the folly and needless cruelty of allowing an organization to assume responsibilities that it isn't equipped to handle.

Edith Brideau, Pueblo West

Supporting 'red flag' bill

was the right decision

I do not know who is responsible for your sensible editorial recently for House Bill 1177, but I commend you for your common sense and bravery.

It appears that the National Rifle Association has used the smokescreen of mental health reform for years to derail any of these so-called "red flag" laws, knowing full well that legislators never will fund mental health reform.

Two elements of the bill do strike me as possible weak links, and opponents have pointed these out:

After guns are removed from an irate, unstable owner, there certainly should be some sort of free mental heath counseling available to that person, to defuse possible retribution.

Law enforcement should be protected from possible harm when trying to remove weapons from unstable individuals. Perhaps feedback from several sheriffs may help mitigate these problems and, possibly, bring a few more on board.

Thank you again for expressing the courage of your convictions in a public forum. It makes many of us feel a bit safer, when such a volatile issue is being debated. It's also good for Pueblo's reputation as a fair, law-abiding town.

Keep up the good work.

Eliott Kahn, Pueblo West

Concern over oil and gas

regulations is unfounded

The oil patch is at it again. More propaganda commercials to convince you that complying with health, safety and environmental rules will put them out of business. First, Senate Bill 19-181 is not Proposition 112. Second, it's not a handful of legislators who support this bill. It is the majority of legislators who the people of Colorado elected.

I'll tell you why this bill will not hurt the oil patch. I worked as an oil and gas geologist before becoming an environmental engineer employed by a large manufacturing company. I was just starting my career in environmental engineering at a time when the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act had been passed a few years earlier. Industries that produced products as well as hazardous waste were screaming the same thing: “You are going to put us out of business.” “We can't possibly comply with all these new regulations and we'll have to lay everyone off.” It didn't happen.

Instead of laying people off, industries hired a bunch of people like me to help them comply with the new regulations. What we did was find ways to reduce our waste, reuse materials and recycle what we couldn't use. And the company's bottom line went up.

Now I live in Las Animas County, where 24 percent of water wells tested by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission have man-made organic contamination. SB 19-181 is needed.

SB19-181 won't cost jobs and will not hurt the oil business. It will make them more efficient.

Joel Nelson, Weston

Other possible uses

for 'red flag' laws

Concerning the proposed "red flag" law, how is the evaluation of Robert Dear, a known shooter, progressing?

More children are killed by vehicles than guns, so could we apply the red flag law? If you see a bad driver, call in the license plate, authorities will confiscate the vehicle and it will be returned when the driver can prove he is a good driver.

Ray McClure, Pueblo