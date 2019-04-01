Winds of change are sweeping across the Centennial State. Last fall, Colorado voters swept an out-and-proud gay progressive into the highest office of the state. In Aurora, fed-up citizens voted to oust Mike Coffman by a margin of nearly 10 percentage points, opting to replace him with outspoken former Army Ranger Jason Crow.

Across the board, Colorado elected leaders who uphold Coloradan values of integrity, leaving something better than you found it, and helping your neighbors. It should come as no surprise that voters turned out in droves to oppose Donald Trump, his allies in Congress and their policy agenda, which directly violates those core principles.

There is no better example of how Trump’s agenda conflicts with Coloradan values than his "global gag rule." Fresh from inauguration, one of his first acts as president was to sign what health care providers are calling a “death sentence” for patients abroad. Trump’s global gag rule restricts medical professionals who receive global health aid dollars from the United States from referring, providing or even just discussing safe, legal abortion with their patients.

This policy disproportionately impacts health care access in developing nations, forcing providers to make a cruel choice. Do they agree to it, knowing it will deny their patients to safe, comprehensive health care? Or do they refuse, knowing that without funding they will unable to provide contraception, maternal and child health care, and more to people who need it?

Some providers, like Family Health Options Kenya, have refused to accept the chilling restrictions, citing their responsibility to provide their patients with care regardless of circumstances. They have paid a steep price; clinics have been forced to close, staff laid off and patients forced to seek care from unsafe “providers” in a dangerous, back alley “clinics.” It’s a disaster.

Trump and his followers are proud of it. Just a couple weeks ago, Vice President Mike Pence championed it in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Committee. Luckily, some of Colorado’s best and brightest see things differently. U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette has called for an end to the policy and has served as a cosponsor for the Global Health, Empowerment and Rights (HER) Act, which would permanently rescind the global gag rule. She is joined by fellow supporters Reps. Ed Perlmutter, Joe Neguse and newly elected Rep. Crow, bringing us steps closer to ending this shameful policy.

Not everyone is on board. Rep. Scott Tipton refuses to cosponsor the HER Act. So does Sen. Cory Gardner and he won’t tell reproductive rights advocates why. We’ve asked for meetings. We’ve asked for answers. He hasn’t returned our calls. A supposed moderate, Gardner talks a lot about “common sense” solutions to problems. Why can’t he see that a policy that leads to increased unsafe abortion and higher maternal death rates is certainly not common sense? Other Republicans have crossed the aisle to support an end to Trump’s rule, but Gardner is nowhere to be found.

It’s bad timing, too. Pundits and pollsters alike are calling Gardner the most vulnerable Republican senator up for election in 2020. Colorado voters overwhelmingly support access to reproductive health care — look no further than Polis and Crow’s barnstorming electoral victories. Our elected officials must stand up for our rights from Colorado to Kenya, and if they don’t, we will find someone who will. Tick tock, Sen. Gardner.

Sarah Snead is the Colorado organizer of the #Fight4HER Campaign. She is passionate about skiing, riding her bike and empowering women to make their own health care decisions.