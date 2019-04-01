Pueblo West shouldn't use

sales tax for fire protection

Just to be sure I wasn’t missing something, I met with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District board director and her staff to discuss my recent letter to the editor and attended their board meeting.

Apparently, Gallagher and TABOR funding formula constraints are just too cumbersome, create a funding shortfall, and are too complex to explain to voters and are too hard to change. Funny thing, I don’t remember being asked (much less voting) on whether we wanted them to abandon property tax in favor of sales tax for fire protection.

It appears they’ve lost sight of the fundamentals. Instead of starting with “we need more money,” we would be better served if they started with the goal “how can we best accomplish our work with our current funding?” Every single person I have ever met in Pueblo West has told me the same thing: “Oh yeah, they’ve always been that way.”

After their House Bill 19-1047 victory celebration, I voiced my concerns only to be drowned out by the district's lawyer and gaveled down for attempting rebuttal. Turns out their protocol calls for public comments long after discussions, decisions and motions have been made and passed. Sounds convenient and familiar, but I’m from California. Obviously, I was naive thinking Colorado would be different.

While I personally would benefit from a new fire station, I will not be supporting their effort to fund it by increasing our sales tax. Property taxes are far more stable, consistent and reliable for funding critical needs.

Gordon Carleton, Pueblo West

Republicans aren't the party

of Lincoln in modern times

This argument always comes up by today’s Republicans who claim to be the party of Abraham Lincoln and the Democrats are the party of slavery.

Today’s Democrats in most cases are the party of Lincoln not the other way around.

Southern Democrats or Dixie Democrats (Dixiecrats) we’re segregationists and, upon the passage of civil rights and voting rights, fled the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party in most cases. In other words, the Republicans of the 1860s were a different animal compared to today’s Republicans and vice versa for Dixiecrats.

The Republicans are good at semantics and this is a classic example of trying to prove how they can mention the 16th president as their party standard which no longer is true and to have to go back to the 1800s to prove a point seems odd to me. Both party members owned slaves, but today’s members of the Republican Party seem to want to enslave women or reject minority’s needs or deny health care to millions of Americans. These harsh realities would not be enjoyed by Lincoln or for that matter by Dwight Eisenhower or Ronald Reagan.

Andy Holman, Pueblo

Even Mitch McConnell

recognizes climate change

At least a recent letter writer acknowledged that the climate is changing, even if she couldn’t quite come to grips with the rapid rate of the current change or the cause.

In other news, The Hill reported recently that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, when asked if he accepted the idea of human caused climate change, answered: “I do. The question is how do you address it.”

It is heartening to see the scales begin to slip from McConnell’s eyes.

Richard MacIndoe, Pueblo

City should think twice

about municipal electric service

It is sad what happened to the animal shelter. I am sure the people who pushed this change had the very best intentions and did their best to make it work, but it seems that the outcome was what happens in many instances. That is, when a group of activists based on a lot of emotion pushes for a change and doesn't evaluate all the downsides or chooses to oversimplify or ignore the possible outcome, things can go badly wrong.

It seems that Pueblo might be on just another project that can have some nasty surprises and that is the push to throw Black Hills Energy out of Pueblo and have the city run its own electric utility.

If the electric network falls apart like the shelter and city streets, it will have a much more adverse impact on citizens who think they can save a few dollars on electric costs. Might be worth paying a few dollars more to have a reliable power supply to your house.

For an interesting read on best intentions you might Google, "Texas town facing huge costs from 100% renewables."

Dave Houghton, Colorado City