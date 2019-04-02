You may have heard how my team recently assisted Community Animal Services of Pueblo after the recent state inspection uncovered many deficits in animal care. I have worked in the sheltering field for more than 15 years in managerial positions at both private and municipal facilities, including “open admission” sheltering positions taking in 32,000 animals annually.

I was hired at Fremont Humane following a state investigation, that like CASP’s, uncovered a number of violations including untimely veterinary care, euthanasia not being conducted in a humane manner, failure to follow holding mandates and others.

In my first 90 days, we not only corrected all of the issues, we regained the complete trust of the community, elected officials and the media. We achieved a combined 94 percent save rate the first year, 96 percent in year two, 99 percent in year three and 96 percent in 2018 — all without a mandate like the Pueblo Animal Protection Act (PAPA).

We did it because it was the right thing to do while managing an open admission shelter that takes in the very young, the very old, the sick, the injured and the traumatized. We accept every animal brought to us under contract with seven municipalities covering Fremont and Custer counties.

We take in 1,700 animals a year, but do not let that number fool you when comparing it to Pueblo’s 6,100 intakes. We receive nearly three times the per-capita national intake average for animals in a building that is far too small and with a limited adopter pool. And we have a combined per-capita taxpayer cost from the municipalities we serve of only $3.93.

As a result of our success, we received the Henry Bergh Achievement award, identifying us as one of the two best-performing animal shelters in the nation in 2017. The Colorado Senate president presented us with a proclamation thanking us for our contributions to the Southern Colorado Community. There is no reason why the Pueblo Shelter cannot have the same success, prestige and trust of the community, elected officials and media.

What is happening in Pueblo now is not necessary and it has nothing to do with the mandates of PAPA. For those officials who voted “yes" on PAPA and are second guessing that vote after the current issues with CASP, somehow believing your "yes" vote is responsible for where CASP is today, you would be wrong. And for the officials that voted "no" on PAPA, believing now that you made the right decision, you would also be wrong.

Fremont Humane follows the principles of PAPA as many other communities across the nation do. In 2010, Delaware passed legislation, resulting in statewide placement rates of over 90 percent. The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare indicates the law “has saved thousands of animals that would have otherwise been euthanized due to outdated policies.”

Austin, Texas, which takes in more than 16,000 animals a year, did the same and places 98 percent of dogs and 96 percent of cats. Austin just voted to increase its mandatory save rate from 90 percent to 95 percent. Muncie, Ind., passed legislation and places 99 percent of the animals.

None of them are suffering from the kinds of animal care deficits identified in Pueblo. The failure at CASP is, in my professional opinion, a direct reflection of the PAWS board bidding on a job that was over their heads. They did not possess the capability to comprehend the magnitude of the job, the skills to complete the job or the foresight to understand the dire consequences of failure.

After working in this industry for 15 years, and having worked with the PAWS Board and CASP operations for one week, I can confidently say that CASP failed because of a highly dysfunctional PAWS board that had no idea how to manage an open admission shelter. My entire team was invested in helping CASP succeed. My shelter manager and I logged a combined 152 hours in just one week of doing so.

To that end, I want to make Fremont Humane available to Pueblo with a commitment that Fremont will never turn our backs on Pueblo animals, residents of Pueblo and its elected officials tasked with stewardship of the shelter.

Doug Rae is the executive director for the Humane Society of Fremont County in Canon City.