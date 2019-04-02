City should think twice

about municipal electric service

It is sad what happened to the animal shelter. I am sure the people who pushed this change had the very best intentions and did their best to make it work, but it seems that the outcome was what happens in many instances. That is, when a group of activists based on a lot of emotion pushes for a change and doesn't evaluate all the downsides or chooses to oversimplify or ignore the possible outcome, things can go badly wrong.

It seems that Pueblo might be on just another project that can have some nasty surprises and that is the push to throw Black Hills Energy out of Pueblo and have the city run its own electric utility.

If the electric network falls apart like the shelter and city streets, it will have a much more adverse impact on citizens who think they can save a few dollars on electric costs. Might be worth paying a few dollars more to have a reliable power supply to your house.

For an interesting read on best intentions, you might Google: "Texas town facing huge costs from 100 percent renewables."

Dave Houghton, Colorado City

School closure plans

raise a lot of questions

How did we let things get so bad that we are facing the closure of so many schools? Who was supposed to be taking care of these buildings? How can East High School need to be closed when South High School was built at the same time?

How can we afford to pay the superintendent more and have teachers go on strike? What will be done with the abandoned buildings? Could the administration move to one of them and sell the Downtown property? Who will step up and answer the hard questions?

I do not care a whit about football, but I do mourn for the district that gave me a really good education.

We could raise taxes if the current board was not in charge of spending one dime.

Time for an election?

Nancy Lopez, Pueblo

Flying from Pueblo

is worth extra cost

Whenever my wife and I fly, we normally depart from Denver or Colorado Springs, but recently we flew out of Pueblo and we are so impressed with the ease of this process. In the past, we have elected to use these other options believing that the cost to fly out of Pueblo was an extravagance. If time and frustration levels are paramount to you, then you should fly Pueblo.

Even though on the day we departed the x-ray machine was out of service, all Transportation Safety Administration agents were very friendly and professional. All carry-on items required hands-on inspection by these agents and even with this time consuming process, the plane departed on time. My compliments go out to these TSA agents and the Pueblo airport staff.

Considering the time and cost to drive to one of these other airports, parking fees, the check-in process and TSA clearance, the small cost difference is well worth it.

Alan Glasscock, Pueblo

Pueblo City Schools should

cut administrative staff

I am a product of Pueblo City Schools (D60). I attended Parkview Elementary School, Risley Middle School and graduated from East High School in 1966. Back in the 1960s, D60 had a large school population, but a somewhat small administrative staff. Now, the schools and pupils are smaller in number, but the administrative staff is larger. What we have, folks, is a situation where the current administrative staff has no skin in the game.

With the recommended closure of Heroes K-8 Academy, Minnequa Elementary School and possibly a high school or two, D60 is shrinking further. Teachers and school staffs will be laid off. So to put the administrative staff's skin in the game, I highly recommend that excluding the print shop, custodians, security and maintenance/food staff, at least one third of the administrative building staff should be laid off prior to shutting down the schools. After all, the administrative leaders should have to set the example in this dire situation. However, I have yet to see an administrative staff layoff or mention of one.

Bill Goldsberry, Pueblo