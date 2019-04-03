It’s unlikely that University of Kentucky debate team coach Lincoln Garrett will be offered a lifetime contract, as John Calipari, his counterpart on the school’s basketball team, recently was. However, Garrett does have bragging rights in one key area: His debaters have won a national championship more recently than Calipari’s vaunted basketball team has.

For Garrett, a South High School graduate who at one point considered a career as a professional poker player, it’s been a short but exciting ride so far in his hobby-turned-profession. Garrett got into debating while attending high school here in Pueblo, then continued while studying for a history degree at Liberty University.

After graduation, Garrett went pro with his debating skills, first as a coach at Liberty before moving to Kentucky in 2013. With seven years of coaching experience under his belt, Garrett last month helped Kentucky to its first national championship in debating since 1986.

Garrett said one of the keys to effective debating isn’t being argumentative, but rather focusing on organizational and critical thinking skills. On that point, he’ll get no argument here.