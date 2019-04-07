Honor, service, respect and love of country motivate me to pledge allegiance to the constitution, democracy, freedom and my home. Many people question the need to pledge to their country; moreover, they think it’s wrong to pledge to a flag and that it contradicts democracy. Although this belief has become a common argument against reciting the pledge, I consider the purpose behind reciting the pledge to be a matter of principle and respect.

I do not pledge to the flag alone; instead, I pledge to respect the men and women who, every day, lay down their lives to protect us. I pledge to the commitment to uphold the American republic. What inspires me is how the pledge epitomizes democracy and the constitutional amendments our forefathers scribed because no one is required, pressured or forced to say it.

Where do you value pride? That is one rhetorical question one must ask when pondering whether or not they should recite the pledge. Pride is an interesting word because of how differently it is regarded.

Personally, I value national pride much more than self pride. I am proud of democracy and freedom, but I am also proud of our successes as a nation. I pledge allegiance because I want to display my appreciation and support for the actions of my country. I urge myself to be patriotic. I urge myself to be loyal to my country in times of uncertainty because I understand that the mistakes we make improve us. I pledge in times that I disagree with the government, since a democratic government is truly the reflection of its people.

Truthfully, the Pledge of Allegiance gives me a warm sensation. It reminds me of what America stands for. It allows me to have one moment, whether happy or sad, to appreciate the things we have been granted and the luxuries we possess as Americans. The pledge is my way of recognizing those who are not thanked — those who militarily serve our nation domestically and abroad, our public servants and the entire bureaucracy. Without these groups, we would not be the nation we are today.

Pledging allegiance has always been a way to thank the groups that allow our democracy to operate. How else do we thank them? When else do we reflect on what gives us our freedoms? When are we appreciative for being members of what I would call the greatest nation on earth? The answers to such questions are upsetting. Oftentimes, we disregard some of the most important parts of our lives. I pledge allegiance to challenge this tendency. I pledge allegiance because pledging to a country, to a flag, or, in this case, the U.S. means pledging to a community.

It means that I will dedicate myself to the betterment of the people. It supports my aspirations to improve my community and it furnishes me with the responsibility to carry out my dreams, because in many countries people are not given the same opportunity.

The pledge encompasses patriotism, honor and respect, but most importantly, it gives you the chance to pledge service to your home. Whether someone agrees or disagrees with the Pledge of Allegiance or sees it as a symbol of tyranny and oppression, its purpose is to appreciate our luxuries, to support community and to verbally commit to society. What does the Pledge of Allegiance mean to me? Freedom.

Thomas O’Conner, the high school essay winner, is a senior at Pueblo West High School.