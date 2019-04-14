There are times in life when it’s best to declare victory and move on. That feels like where we are with regard to the debate about replacing Black Hills Energy with some sort of city-run utility company.

Several years ago, ditching Black Hills may have seemed like the right thing to do. The South Dakota-based company’s management seemed insensitive to the concerns of ratepayers and the community at large. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission seemed disinterested in keeping Black Hills in check. And knowing what we knew then, a utility company run by the city of Pueblo didn’t seem like such an expensive and impractical proposition.

A lot has changed. Black Hills has eliminated some of its draconian cutoff policies and become a better corporate citizen. Pueblo now has a strong advocate on the PUC’s three-member board and Senate President Leroy Garcia is pushing forward with legislation intended to make the commission more sensitive to ratepayers.

It seems like Pueblo’s concerns about Black Hills were heard and changes were and are being made.

Moreover, we’ve watched the city of Boulder spend years and pour millions of dollars into an as-yet unfinished attempt to municipalize its electric service. And we’ve watched our own city leaders fumble around in their efforts to provide services far less complex and expensive than an electric utility would be.

Yet Pueblo officials are forging ahead with a plan to commit more taxpayer money for the second phase of a consultant’s feasibility study on municipalization, with the full knowledge that a third phase is going to be requested after the second phase is completed. When all of the studying is done, taxpayers will be out several hundred thousand dollars without anything of substance to show for it.

At that point, once Pueblo already is on the hook for a substantial six-figure investment, it’s predictable that we’ll hear the argument that we need to go ahead and switch to a city-run utility, otherwise all of that up-front money will have been wasted.

Why are we rushing into this? Why not give it some time to see if Black Hills management truly is charting a different course or if some of the recent changes were just a flash in the pan? Why not give Garcia and his colleagues a chance to see if they can transform the PUC into an organization that’s more consumer oriented? Why not see if Boulder can get across the goal line with its efforts to municipalize, then take time to evaluate how that worked out for that city?

It’s not as if there’s nothing else our city leaders could be doing to occupy themselves in the meantime. Our streets are in disrepair. We need more aggressive code enforcement. Our economic development isn’t as robust as it could be. And so on and so on.

Moving ahead with the consultant’s study may give city officials the feeling that they’re doing something about utility rates. In this case, though, waiting and watching seems like the better choice.