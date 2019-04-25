Renewable energy sources

needed to combat climate change

Last week, The Pueblo Chieftain covered Sen. Leroy Garcia’s desire to protect electricity ratepayers as the legislator looks to pass Senate Bill 236, the bill to reauthorize the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

The bill, which was heard last week in the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee, has the potential to modernize the function of the PUC and bring Colorado’s regulatory system into the modern world of affordable, clean renewable energy. For the community serviced by Black Hills Energy, which pays some of the highest electricity rates in the state, clean energy advancements may be a lifeline.

The bill includes calculating the social cost of carbon, a tool that would enumerate the expense of burning fossil fuels beyond just our electricity rates. Fossil fuels already are so much more expensive than clean energy. When you consider the added expenses of climate change-induced disasters and mitigation efforts, the cost just skyrockets.

It is time we recognize just how expensive burning coal, oil and gas is so that we can turn to alternative renewable energy sources that would unburden us in both the short and long term.

Jamie Valdez, Pueblo

More help available

for small businesses

Small businesses in the Rocky Mountain region have new resources to help them commercialize technology, expand into new markets, grow their customer base and create jobs.

Thanks to funding from the United States Small Business Administration, the Montana Bioscience Cluster Initiative in Billings and the Utah Advanced Material Manufacturing Initiative in Kaysville will expand opportunities for businesses in their industries to connect with each other and effectively leverage their assets.

Each organization received contract awards from the SBA’s Regional Innovation Clusters initiative. The clusters are geographically concentrated groups of interconnected businesses, suppliers, service providers and related institutions that drive innovation and job creation and help grow the economy.

There are now 14 different clusters nationwide. While the industry focus of each cluster varies, the core activities are similar — to act as networking hubs to convene resources to help small businesses navigate funding, procurement and supply-chain opportunities and allow them to compete on a larger scale. Through technical and legal assistance, these cluster networks also work to help innovators commercialize promising technologies needed by government and industry buyers.

The goal of the initiative is to spur regional innovation that ultimately will have a global economic impact. The new clusters will focus on increasing economic activity and development in rural communities outside of large metropolitan areas.

This SBA initiative will play a key role in helping entrepreneurs start and grow businesses throughout my region, fostering innovation, commercialization and sustainability. For more information, visit sba.gov and follow us on Twitter @SBARockymtn.

Dan Nordberg, Denver

Ditching Black Hills would keep

more money in Pueblo

For those who are wondering about the benefits of replacing Black Hills Energy with a publicly owned utility company, I just want to say that one notable benefit would be that all the profits that are currently being sent to Rapid City, S.D., would remain in Pueblo. If Pueblo were to leave Black Hills, the estimated $120 million would stay in Pueblo.

As a community, we cannot afford to give this money to another state when we are financially struggling to even keep our schools open. I’m not saying this money would go toward schools, but I’m saying we can’t allow Black Hills to grow its wealth off our community’s back.

The time has come that we break away from Black Hills and of course the company is going to fight us on it. Wouldn’t you if you were no longer going to profit millions?

Sol Tafoya, Pueblo