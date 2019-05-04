Have you ever noticed how many times a day you say the words “I’m sorry”? It seems as though women in particular are always apologizing for something, even when it’s not our fault or there is nothing wrong in the first place.

What’s up with that? Is it just a habit (and not a good one, I might add), or do we really feel that we are responsible for everything that’s wrong in the world? There was a time when I apologized for everything, and I do mean everything. From world hunger to human trafficking, PMS, etc.

You name it, and I apologized for it. I even apologized to people in the grocery store when they rammed me with their shopping carts or when someone cut me off in traffic. I took full responsibility. And it wore me down.

Is it any wonder? But I didn’t even know I was constantly apologizing because it had become a habit and a knee-jerk reaction to a stimulus. You know, kind of like Pavlov’s dogs.

But I didn’t realize what a problem it was or how often I said it until I was two years into my martial arts training. I was 49 years young and testing for my next level, my green belt. My partner was a brawny young man and one of the black belt instructors. His job was to attack me. My job was to defend myself. What could possibly go wrong?

Every time my partner attacked me, I took him down. And I took him down hard. For such a big strong guy, he sure did yelp a lot. Fifteen minutes into the test, my sensei (instructor) stopped us. He gave me a cold, hard look and said: “If you apologize one more time for doing a technique well, I am going to stop the test.”

Uh-oh, that was a bad sign. Having Sensei stop a test was the epitome of failure for a martial arts student and supremely embarrassing. I froze for a split second before I replied. And when I did, what do you thing I said? Yep, you’re right.

Before I could stop myself I said the dreaded words: “I’m sorry.”

My partner gasped. Sensei glared. I was horrified. I hadn’t realized that every time I took my partner down I said “I’m sorry” before he even hit the ground. I was apologizing for defending myself!

Sensei didn’t stop the test. But he did me a huge favor and taught me an important lesson that day. And I became acutely aware of how often I was compelled to apologize when I didn’t have to. Then I noticed how often other people said it, especially women, and I paid attention to their body language and their demeanor when they did. It was quite revealing.

It was then that I realized how harmful excessive apologizing can be to our self-image and emotional well being. I even came up with a name for it, which I call Excessive Apology Disorder, or EAD.

When you suffer from EAD, you are slowly but consistently chipping away at your personal power and relinquishing it to another person, typically the one you are apologizing to. This begins to tear down your self-confidence and allow for the chronic and nagging voice of self doubt to come creeping in, as well as the sense that you are always wrong or causing someone harm. Which eventually leads to guilt and shame. Yikes!

The good news is that you can recover from EAD. All you have to do is be aware of how many times you apologize when you have nothing to be sorry for. Once I stopped saying “I’m sorry” to everyone for everything, I felt my self confidence return. I felt my personal power begin to surge. I stood taller, looked people in the eye, found my voice and stood my ground.

I even learned how to say “no,” but I think I’ll save that story for another day.

Here’s another interesting point: If you are constantly saying “I’m sorry,” you diminish the impact of a sincere apology when the situation warrants it.

So, I challenge you to notice how often you say you’re sorry. Don’t say it out of habit, or because you think the other person expects it. Because most of the time you have nothing to apologize for, and everything is not your fault.

Cheryl Ilov is the author of “Forever Fit and Flexible: Feeling Fabulous at Fifty and Beyond.” She, along with Mike Jaroch, Lisa Reinicke and Sue Viders, is a member of the Red Booth Writer’s Group. You can contact her at info@cherylilov.com