During a meeting with The Pueblo Chieftain editorial board last week, Mayor Nick Gradisar joked that he’s been trying to keep his name out of the newspaper.

At least we think he was joking, but maybe not. While there have been plenty of Gradisar sightings around town since he took office in January, he certainly hasn’t spent his first three months in office trying to grab headlines.

And that’s OK. At least to a point.

Not all elected officials have the same leadership style. Jared Polis, for example, took office around the same time Gradisar did and the new governor has done a great job of keeping the media and the public updated on what he’s been doing.

Gradisar’s style is obviously more low key. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working.

He told the editorial board that he’s spent a lot of time meeting with various individuals and groups around town, which is an important part of what a mayor is supposed to do. He’s also been filling vacancies in his administrative team, including the key positions of finance director and chief of staff.

He’s also been more involved than it might appear in addressing some of the pressing issues affecting the city. For example, while Gradisar didn’t make a lot of public statements during the crisis at the animal shelter that led to the ouster of PAWS for Life, he said that he’s been working “behind the scenes” to secure a long-term contract with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to keep that organization in charge of running the shelter.

He’s also working on a plan to eventually eliminate the city’s street repair fee and replace it with sales tax revenue. In the short term, he’s hoping to revise the fee structure so it’s less of a burden for some small businesses.

Gradisar favors moving ahead with a feasibility study into forming a municipal electric utility, but he’s also exploring whether a new deal could be struck with Black Hills Energy that would be more favorable for the city and its ratepayers.

And, perhaps most intriguingly, he is trying to encourage investment within Pueblo’s opportunity zones, including Downtown. Opportunity zones are places in which taxes on capital gains earnings can be deferred and reduced if the earnings are invested within those specially designated areas. Gradisar hopes to convince investors to use those tax breaks to bring more residential and mixed-use developments to the city’s center.

At some point, Gradisar should be judged on the results he produces, not on hard work or good intentions. After all, he’s the guy who positioned himself during the mayoral campaign as a change agent, someone who would shake up the status quo.

If Pueblo city government looks and operates the same at the end of his term as it did at the beginning, then voters could rightly question whether they were misled.

But city government is like a battleship in the sense that it can’t be turned on a dime. Gradisar deserves more time to evaluate how effective he can be as the city’s chief executive officer.