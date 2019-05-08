Downtown homeless shelter

would limit urban renewal

The new convention center and parking garage are fine additions to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo and let's all hope they give Pueblo a much needed lift.

What I don't understand, however, is the "not in my backyard" approach to a permanent homeless shelter. Why is it not OK to have a shelter in other parts of Pueblo, but it is OK to allow the homeless free reign in a part of town that aspires to be a a source of renewal?

I live Downtown and am very sympathetic to the needs of people who, for whatever reason, have lost everything. I'm somewhat less sympathetic, however, to chronic cases of panhandling and public displays of psychosis. I wouldn't suggest trying to hide the problem, but this much homelessness isn't the impression we want visitors to remember about Pueblo. Rebuilding the Fourth Street shelter is a mistake; it's too close to Downtown and too visible to Fourth Street traffic.

Here's an idea to chew on: Are there no suitable places along Fountain Creek to build a permanent shelter? It seems to me this is where the action is anyway. Why not combine a soup kitchen and shelter in an area where everyone benefits?

Gunnar Burton, Pueblo

The word 'socialism' is

misused and misunderstood

Political discussions may be spirited, but there’s no good reason for statements that are plain wrong. A bad reason for them to be wrong would be to mislead.

Some people would like to exchange information and opinions with open minds — even in the politically divided country where we live.

Ignorance about the very words we use creates mental minefields for people who otherwise would like to exchange ideas for mutual benefit.

The word "socialism" refers to a government owning the means of economic production.

I think no Republican or Democratic leader is advocating that. (One presidential candidate speaks of democratic socialism, but he does not advocate state ownership of the means of production. He and other leaders advocate government incentives for education, health and housing — social benefits, not socialism.)

I had hoped to point this out for readers without being argumentative.

However, now I see that our arrogant United States Sen. Corey Gardner is alleging that Democrats are promoting socialism. Is he ignorant or is he simply fomenting anger and ignorance for political advantage?

Raymond Crow, Pueblo

Thanks to police and firefighters

for their accident assistance

A big thank you to the police officers and fire truck drivers for their kindness and great care they gave us recently near El Camino when a car went through a stop sign, hit us and totaled our car.

Shirley Farris, Pueblo