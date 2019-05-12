I’m honored to report back to the citizens of House of Representatives District 47 and Southern Colorado on the recently completed legislative session.

This session was factious. Conflict swirled around the Second Amendment, parental rights and the Electoral College, just to name a few. You can bet that if a bone of contention existed in Colorado, it got uncovered.

Through all that smoke, I wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t notice what actually got done. But despite it all, my colleagues and I from across the aisle delivered for Colorado.

This session, I passed a total of 14 pieces of legislation with strong bipartisan support, eight of which were co-sponsored with Republicans. My bills covered everything from rural fire protection to special education to waste tire disposal.

I’m also pleased to say that I passed major legislation that will save the lives of Coloradans. Senate Bill 19-001, sponsored by Pueblo’s Senate President Leroy Garcia and myself, will expand substance abuse disorder treatment programs into rural Colorado’s most at-risk counties.

Also, I sponsored Senate Bill 19-228, which guides physicians on safe-prescribing practices as well as administering a maternal health program, among others. Southern Colorado has been devastated by the opioid crisis and every time one of our brothers or sisters is taken, it feels as if no one is paying attention. These bills provide both lifesaving aid to those already afflicted and address the root causes of the epidemic.

Agriculture was also a major focus of mine this session. Farmers in Colorado have been in the midst of a protracted economic depression for decades. But because so few people actually farm, their plight goes largely ignored, even though we all enjoy what they grow. I learned quickly that one of the largest obstacles that farmers face is market stability. Commodity markets are volatile and because of that, it is difficult to make meaningful plans from year to year. The uncertainty that farmers face is more than just that of a job, these are multi-generational farms that tell a family’s history and weave together communities.

Most of us cannot begin to fathom the stress that this brings and it has caused a spike in rural suicide. This past session, I sponsored two bills with my Republican colleagues which aimed to help farmers. The first was House Bill19-1132, which incentivizes Colorado schools to buy Colorado produce for their lunches. Colorado schools are not going anywhere anytime soon. So year in and year out, our farmers will know that they not only have a consistent market that keeps them in business, but that they are feeding their neighbors and children. Additionally, students in Cherry Creek will be enjoying cantaloupe grown in Rocky Ford every day, giving them a tangible connection to rural Colorado.

The second bill of mine that aimed to give agricultural producers a degree of stability was Senate Bill 19-150. Essentially, this bill clarifies the laws and regulations surrounding public livestock trading in the state of Colorado until 2034. In practical terms, what this means is that farmers and ranchers in Colorado will know what to expect from livestock trading regulations for a 15 year period instead of having to make costly changes to their business models every year. Livestock trading is a $4 million a year industry in Colorado that deals in everything from pigs to llamas, so not only is this bill about stability for farmers, but also the stability of our economy.

None of my legislative accomplishments this session would have been possible without working with my constituents. I hosted seven town halls and had 15 stakeholder roundtables with farmers, teachers and veterans. My office responded to 3,735 emails, 1,063 calls and 248 written letters. These are more than numbers; they represent real discussions that I learned and grew from. Ultimately, this input allowed me to make informed decisions for my district on all of the tough issues and it is for that reason I stand proudly behind my legislative record.

These last five months have been a good start and I look forward to not only nurturing the relationships I made with the folks of Southern Colorado during the session, but building upon my legislative accomplishments. It has been the honor of my life to serve you all and please, if there is anything I can do to be of assistance, do not hesitate to reach out.

Bri Buentello represents District 47 in the Colorado House of Representatives, which covers parts of Pueblo, Fremont and Otero counties.