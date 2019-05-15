Fake cigarette helped

this smoker to quit

I was a heavy smoker for 37 years. I quit at the age of 55 and have been free for 31 years. Well, almost free. I switched from cigarettes to suckers and licorice sticks and am still addicted. I keep them in the car to keep my hands and mouth busy.

Early on, there was one particularly hard time to get through. I was in the habit of reading before bedtime, sipping a glass of wine with two or three cigarettes. The urge for a cigarette at that time was so strong and I couldn't walk away from it. After a few nights of fighting it, I picked up a piece of paper, wrapped it around a pencil and taped it. I painted one end of it with a red marker and pressed the other end flat. I picked up that fake just as if it were a cigarette, I put it between my lips and took that first long drag. Then I slowly blew out the air. Three puffs and the urge was gone.

I have kept that fake cigarette all these years in a cup on my table. I'm holding it right now. As I look at it I think, thank God I was able to quit. If I could do it, so can you.

Frances Burns, Pueblo

Will Mexico pay for

farm subsidies, too?

It looks like the deal-making genius in the White House has found $1.5 billion to fund the emergency wall at the border. The money will come from the Pentagon’s missile budget, monies used for military retirement funds and the slog in Afghanistan.

The president also will allocate up to $27 billion to buy off farmers harmed in his tariff tantrum with China. Where that money will come from is unknown. Maybe Mexico will pay for it.

Ray Davis, Colorado City

Pueblo needs big changes

to promote economic development

Recent political changes may not be enough to change Pueblo’s outlook if economic growth doesn’t soon follow. We all hope our newly elected city leadership will succeed and bring new life to Pueblo. It’s just as clear our neighborhoods suffer from long-term problems brought about in part by a lack of different leadership and we hope our mayor can provide that direction.

It’s a universal hope that different viewpoints will bring solutions to old problems like potholes, where to place schools and how many should we have, and how best to police the city. These problems circle through Pueblo like a wheel of misfortune and its not hard to see. It’s past time for leadership to step up to the challenge because if we don’t stand up and be counted, then the basic question has to be, are Pueblo’s problems ethical or are we out of fresh ideas?

What could change the destructive pattern? For starters, we should consolidate our various taxpayer-funded business development programs into one. Solar plants are a start, but we need more. More means more and we’ll need money to bring it here. And, sensing new opportunities is a talent and we should find that talent. But we must first decide what the future looks like so we can focus our efforts. For starters, tourists would see a different Union Avenue from a trolley seat.

Dave Mynatt, Pueblo