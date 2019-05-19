“If places like Planned Parenthood weren’t around, then abortion would be really unsafe and we would be sending women to places that were unsafe and they would be dying by the thousands. Planned Parenthood’s goal is about preventing abortion. And it’s about making abortion safe and making it rare.”

That explanation was how Abby Johnson felt about abortion and it was what convinced her to join Planned Parenthood after college. She was hired as a counselor at the group's Bryan, Texas abortion clinic. She became their star employee and was soon promoted to run the clinic as its director. In 2008, she was awarded as the Planned Parenthood Employee of the Year. She was motivated and felt she was doing something important for women.

As a counselor, her job was to answer patient’s questions and concerns. The question asked most often was: “Will my baby feel any pain?” Abby would answer: “No, the fetus can’t feel any pain during the abortion until 28 weeks.” She gave that answer because that’s the answer Planned Parenthood trained her to give. She had no medical training. Planned Parenthood didn’t require medical training to work at their clinics. Instead the group merely required an in-house training session. Despite this, as the clinic director, she supervised doctors and nurses.

In all that time, Abby had never actually witnessed an abortion being performed. The only thing Abby knew was what Planned Parenthood told her.

In 2009, things changed. That January, Planned Parenthood announced it was building the largest abortion clinic in the country to perform third-trimester abortions. That was a problem for Abby. For her it was about viability, 24 weeks, that an abortion was wrong if the baby could survive outside the womb.

Then in August, her supervisor informed her that Planned Parenthood was imposing a quota to double the number of abortions from the previous year. Abby was shocked. “What about the Planned Parenthood mission statement about making abortions rare?” she asked. Her supervisor laughed: “Why would we reduce the number of abortions, Abby? That’s how we make our money.”

Finally, one fateful day in September, a visiting physician from a private practice was performing abortions for the day. He invited Abby into the room to see the procedure. He used ultrasound-guided abortion, which was unusual since it takes more time and Planned Parenthood’s goal was to get the woman on and off the table within five minutes.

Abby watched the suction tube go into the woman’s uterus right up next to the baby boy’s side and when it touched him, he jumped. This should have been impossible. The fetus wasn’t supposed to feel anything. Abby watched in horror as he began flailing his arms and legs as he tried to move away from the abortion instrument. But there was nowhere for him to go. The doctor told the technician to turn on the suction and said: “Beam me up, Scottie!”

Abby then saw pieces of the child sucked into the tube one at a time. The very last thing she saw was a white, perfectly formed backbone twirling around inside the mother’s womb, then it finally went into the tube. Then the screen was just black.

Everything changed after that. She could no longer be a part of this. The fetus could feel. Planned Parenthood had no intention of making abortion rare. Women were being herded through abortion clinics like cattle, like cash cows. She had been living a horrible lie.

Abby Johnson now speaks out to expose Planned Parenthood’s practices and has written a book about it titled, “Unplanned,” which was recently made into a movie. The Libertarian Party defends the rights of the individual, including the right to life, that no one may initiate violence against another, and that no human being should be forced to sacrifice his or her life for the benefit of others.

John Pickerill is the former Libertarian candidate for state Senate District 3. He advocates for individual liberty, free market economics, private property rights and constitutionally limited government.