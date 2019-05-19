Good schools + low crime = economic growth. This is a proven formula, similar to E = MC2.

We have seen all other midsize Colorado communities successfully use this formula for explosive economic growth. Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Grand Junction, to name a few. Pueblo can check the boxes to all other important factors for growth like the other cities: quality of life, outdoor recreation, food culture, cost of living, quality health care, arts, etc.

What’s holding Pueblo back then? As many local leaders have said repeatedly, Pueblo is eliminated from consideration for relocation due to school ratings and crime statistics. What’s worse is having watched so many young families move from inside the city to Pueblo West over the last 15 years because of these two factors. I also see young families moving to Colorado Springs recently, but still working in Pueblo.

Having high crime rates or even a reputation of high crime raises the cost of living and doing business in our community. Criminal activity acts like a tax on the entire community. A higher crime rate also discourages immigration of skilled workers to the city or influences newcomers to live outside of the city and commute to work. Studies have confirmed that more crime in a city hinders economic and population growth. We need to set a goal to have the lowest crime in the state within three years.

This is very achievable. We need a surge-type strategy to clean up Pueblo’s image and build confidence for people to move back into the city. We are heading in the right direction on crime with an excellent district attorney, police chief and sheriff. The safety of the public is the most important job of government.

We haven’t made much progress with Pueblo City Schools (D60) in recent years, though. The statewide school district ratings show D60 near the bottom, although there has been improvement in many areas. The district is in continuous crisis mode and can’t seem to pick an overall strategy on what they want to be in the next one, five, 10 or 20 years.

It’s unfortunate because there are amazing teachers, leaders and coaches in each and every school. Are we going to be International Baccalaureate, STEM, magnet, charter, innovation, or community schools? Are we going to offer career pathways for every student through multiple Career Technical Education programs and allow students more opportunities to take college classes at Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University-Pueblo while they are in high school? Are we going to try programs for a few years until the money runs out and then retreat back to the old format? Or, are we going to hope for the "hail Mary" and pray a bond issue passes?

After sitting through more than 20 hours of stakeholder meetings and attending the “science” bond fair exhibits, I’m convinced the intent was to lead the stakeholders into an unpopular two high school option. Several times early on in the process, the stakeholders said they would only support a four high school option, but the district kept wasting everyone’s time reviewing other options that were not practical.

Two questions they never asked are: “What option will pass a bond?” and “Are neighborhood schools important to you?” Most of the options presented include passing a $300 million bond, closing up to eight schools, and having school boundaries redrawn to where there will be more school buses on the roads than UPS trucks. I strongly believe that Pueblo wants to keep their neighborhood schools and that all four quadrants need to be represented for a bond issue to pass.

I also feel strongly that although new schools would be nice to have, there are many more reasons to renovate the schools now and take the time to put a long-term building plan together over the next several years. I will support whatever four school bond is put up in November because there is significant need, but I have asked for more citizen oversight into facility master planning to ensure that every dollar is spent wisely and a parallel process to ensure improvements are made inside each school to curriculum, CTE and technology to ensure every students’ future success.

Colorado Springs is expected to be the biggest city in the state in the next few decades. If we improve crime and our schools, economic development will increase dramatically. There will be many more opportunities for our kids and grandkids and our poverty rate will decrease.

Kurt Madic is very passionate about Pueblo and ensuring that our best and brightest have a chance at staying here and helping change the future direction of the Pueblo area. Kurt is a startup community builder as well as serving on several community boards. He would love to hear the communities’ ideas for growing Pueblo. You can email him at kmadic@comcast.net