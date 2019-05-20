A few weeks ago, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill I sponsored, House Bill 19-1113, into law. There was little fanfare, but it marked a major step forward in our efforts to hold the mining industry accountable to taxpayers and communities for any pollution they create.

The Gold King Mine spill in 2015 taught us a harsh lesson: Our laws weren’t sufficient to protect against the devastating impacts of mining pollution. Mining companies could come in, dig minerals out of the ground, and leave liabilities for future Colorado taxpayers to deal with. We’ve been forced to pay for water treatment plants at hard rock mines in order to guarantee the water is clean enough to be discharged into streams.

My fellow lawmakers and I, with the support of a broad coalition of conservation and community groups, decided that enough was enough. Under the new law, mines will now have to prove up front that they will be able to fully restore water quality after final closure, without the need for perpetual water treatment.

It’s great news for Colorado, but we won’t solve the whole problem unless we take action at the federal level. The Associated Press recently reported that more than 50 million gallons of contaminated wastewater streams daily from the country’s hard rock mine sites. In fact, recently near Breckenridge, another mine spilled orange contaminated water into the Blue River, a tributary to Dillon Reservoir.

Hard rock mining can pollute water for thousands of years after a mine closes, requiring perpetual water treatment — and the funding for that treatment — to protect people who live downstream. Dozens of perpetually water-polluting mines are permitted and more are proposed nationally. The United States Environmental Protection Agency estimates the cost for abandoned mine cleanup could exceed $50 billion — a sum that far exceeds the entire Superfund budget.

How did it get so bad? Why aren’t hard rock mining companies held to the same standards as other extractive industries?

The answer can be found in the General Mining Law of 1872, signed by President Ulysses S. Grant four years before Colorado achieved statehood. This archaic legislation still governs hard rock mining on federal public land managed for all Americans. It’s out of touch and out of scale with modern industrial hard rock mining and desperately needs to be updated. We need a mining law that will protect drinking water and hold mining companies responsible for their pollution.

Under the 1872 law, public land managers prioritize mining over any other land use, giving the mining industry an unfair advantage. U.S. mining policy should provide its owners, the American public, land use choices, protecting people, jobs and the environment by balancing industrial scale mining with other important land uses, such as conservation, recreation and tourism, municipal water supplies, and renewable energy development.

The American public — the owners of any minerals on federally managed public lands — see almost none of that wealth because the 1872 law doesn’t demand royalties. Private interests, often foreign mining companies, have pocketed more than $300 billion in mineral wealth from public lands since 1872.

Mining companies need to be held responsible for their pollution. On May 9, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the new House Natural Resources Chair, and U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) introduced legislation to reform the mining law. Grijalva's proposal calls for hard rock mining royalties as well as a reclamation fee, which would be used to pay for future mine cleanup.

I’m confident U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter will support this much-needed reform. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet also has sponsored reform efforts in the past and is likely to do so again this Congress. Perhaps they will point to Colorado’s new law as an example of how to protect our people, water and economy from irresponsible mining.

Dylan Roberts represents the 26th District in the Colorado House of Representatives.