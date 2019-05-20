Buentello works hard

for her constituents

Every day, my legislator, state Rep. Bri Buentello, goes to work. She sponsored legislation which passed and will form a partnership between local farmers and school districts to provide fresh, in-season healthy food to Pueblo’s students. She co-sponsored another bill that will give financial incentives to those who agree to teach in rural areas and educate our children.

Every day, Buentello thinks about the kids in her district and then goes to work to help them. Thanks, Rep. Buentello. We are fortunate to have you working for us.

Betty Spinuzzi, Pueblo

Hope Thru Hooves program

helps students in need

My daughter was fortunate to have experienced the Hope Thru Hooves program through the support of Pueblo County School District 70. The school district recognized the benefits the program could offer her and was supportive throughout the entire time she received therapy.

The bond between my daughter, Miss Kim and the horse that was assigned to her truly was special and helped in turning around extreme behavior issues we were experiencing. Together, they worked through good and tough times, with a lesson learned every time the session was over. The Warners run an exemplary animal therapy program and, in addition to their special educational background, it is truly a win-win program.

In a city lacking of support for families with behavioral/special needs, the Hope Thru Hooves organization is a blessing. Kudos to the Warners for this truly wonderful, much needed program and to District 70 for recognizing its ability to help students in need.

DeeAnn Ying, Pueblo

Bring back benches

outside Walmart

I was very sad to see an elderly lady standing with her shopping buggy in the entrance/exit area of Walmart while waiting for her taxi. Walmart removed the bench that used to sit there to resolve the problem of homeless sitting there with their dogs.

These elderly people go to Walmart and spend their money to buy groceries, clothes, pharmacy prescriptions, etc. and they have to stand there to wait for their rides rather than Walmart telling the homeless to go outside. That is wrong and needs to be corrected.

Sue Sherrer, Pueblo

Gun control won't prevent

school shootings

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” Kendrick Castillo of Highlands Ranch was and is such a man. A young man, to be sure. But a very courageous young man. With just days to go before graduating from high school, he assessed a situation at hand and took immediate action. For that, he gave his life, allowing others to live.

A recent writer said we are nibbling around a gun problem in this country. We do not have a gun problem. We have a people problem. We have a mental health problem. We have a godless society problem. We have a lack of respect for life problem. We have an attitude problem. We have a political problem. But we do not have a gun problem.

I can place a gun in a box and a hundred years from now could find that same gun in that same box. We’ve all had enough, that’s for sure.

I agree with Steve Henson that metal detectors should be at every school. Access and egress should be limited and controlled. Beyond that, some swift and harsh punishment is in order. No more coddling the criminal. Murder should not be an acceptable behavior among us. Until that message gets out loud and clear, we will continue to have problems.

Dan Neilson, Pueblo West