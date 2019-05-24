My student became my teacher when he asked me the impossible question. Has it happened to you? Have you ever been asked "the impossible question"? One so deep, so profound that you are incapable of answering in an intelligent and respectful way? Well, it happened to me and my response took me totally by surprise!

I'll be interested to learn if you can recall being asked the impossible question and how you responded. How might you have responded to the question that I was asked?

I have had the honor of being an adjunct professor at the University of Denver and did my part to bring real world experiences and lessons into my classroom. I might add that I also gained a deeper respect for the role and job of the teacher.

Taking several hours to prepare for the one-hour class became commonplace. I ended up teaching night classes for four years before the demands and travel requirements of my day job forced me to end my relationship with the university.

After a class one night, deep into my third year of teaching, one of my students, Charlie, was very patient as I finished up a number of conversations with other students. When he finally had my full attention, I first told him how much I admired his patience in waiting to see me. He said he wanted to be alone with me when he asked his “very important” question.

“What was the single most important lesson that you have learned in your career of 40 some years?” he asked. I took a step back and said: "Wow, that's quite the question, Charlie!"

My first thought was how could anyone possibly answer such a question? Forty years of experiences, situations, interactions, etc. boiled down to one singular most important lesson learned. Then, in the very next moment, something rather amazing happened. I knew exactly, precisely the answer to Charlie's question. I gave it to him on the condition he would share it with others, which he promised he would do.

My single most important lesson was this: Learning to trust my own instincts and judgment.

The sooner a person reaches that level of self trust, the sooner good things will happen for him or her. Yes, I had many years of experience and Charlie was only at the beginning of his career. I told him, however, we are never too young to begin listening to those inner voices we have, our gut as they say, and to tap into what our instincts are telling us and act accordingly.

You see, if you keep your eyes open, your life will be enriched with special learning moments. The key is to see and understand those moments for what they are, capture them, document them, internalize them and make them part of your being, maybe even the essence of who you are.

Thank you, Charlie, wherever you may now be in your career, for bringing forth such a strong and real truth for me to share with you and many others since that fateful evening in an empty classroom.

Mike Jaroch is the author of "Extraordinary Lessons From An Ordinary Life." He, along with Cheryl Ilov, Lisa Reinicke and Sue Viders, is a member of the Red Booth Writers Group. You can reach him by email at mmjaroch@comcast.net