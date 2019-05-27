Impeaching Trump

is a no-brainer

It seems to me that the current debate over whether or not our president deserves to be impeached is ridiculous. For anyone who has read Robert Mueller's report, or even part of it, the answer is clear. Contrary to President Donald Trump's conclusions, volume one is all about collusion with Russian operatives, even if it was not a criminal conspiracy. Volume two spells out very clearly that Trump criminally has obstructed justice. We never have had a president who has ignored his constitutional duties so publicly and lied so repeatedly.

To believe that Trump holds the interests of the United States as his sacred duty is delusional. Everything he has said or done, first as a candidate and later as the president, has not only damaged our unity and faith in our institutions, he has deeply divided our people.

For me, I need no more evidence of Trump's unfitness for office than to watch the debacle in Helsinki again. Trump walked out of that long, private meeting looking like a puppy that had just been spanked with a paper. Google it; it's disgusting.There is no benefit to our great country in having a president who is deeply indebted to our most dangerous enemy.

Wake up, people. We clearly are at the crossroads. Do we want to reclaim our democracy or would we rather continue down the road to fascism?

George Stevens, Pueblo

Not all Quest card



users are needy

Have you ever looked around you at the grocery stores at the people who use the beloved Colorado Quest Card? There are some older individuals, handicapped people and others who work for a living who really need this assistance. That is really a great program for these people, but as usual, (many) in Pueblo who get this assistance are the abusers of this taxpayer entitlement program.

Why is it these abusers can have enough artwork on themselves that cost a lot of money and yet buy at will anything they want with our tax money, sometimes clothed in the pajamas they live in, with the three or four small children attached to them at the store?

They really try to hide this card in embarrassment if they are really dressed up with bling adorning their necks, wrists and ankles. Some drive brand new cars but yet the Quest card prevails with these scammers. Why do we let this happen? The easy answer is the liberal/progressives need these types for their agendas to prosper.

Thank God for President Donald Trump for trying to get rid of this cancer that is eating our republic from within.

Jim Prelesnik, Pueblo

It makes no sense

to close high schools

We have four high schools, all in neighborhood communities that our children are familiar with, no busing across town, all have swimming pools. Keeping them and making repairs will save $20 million.

Demolishing and rebuilding will cause pollution, noise and traffic problems in these neighborhoods.

Middle schoolers could be relocated to the elementary or high schools in their own neighborhoods, such as Goodnight Elementary School, which is K-8. Why is the district starting a new online school that will take more students out of the schools and will bring additional costs? Makes no sense.

Tucked away in the small print is the fact that either of these proposals is going to raise your property taxes approximately $120 a year for every $100,000 value of your home, which our country treasurer recently notified us has gone up in the past year. I'm retired and haven't had a child in these schools since the 1980s. There has to be a better plan than this.

The information sent out by the district does not list contacts, email addresses, phone numbers, meeting dates or anything else that would indicate that the board really cares what we think. The newspaper provided email addresses and I did get a "thank you" from one board member.

Nancy Pittenger, Pueblo