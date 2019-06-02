Insulin prices need scrutiny

I read Peter Roper's article in The Pueblo Chieftain May 23. It's about time the government is on the people's side. Greed is why insulin prices have gone up dramatically. The stockholders are more important than the people. I have fought the problem for many years. You need to look at the whole picture to see who is at fault.

Our government has been in cahoots with the greedy pharmas. Our government has allowed patents on these drugs to be extended because they have been given exclusivvity rights to extend the patent which prevents the generics from making it.

I have researched Humolog by Eli Lilly and found that the British filed a patent on it in 1985. Eli Lilly then bought the right to it in 1995 and brought it to America and filed their own U.S. parent on it. The patents normal life span is 18 years. That takes us up to 2013. Eli Lilly then got the approval to extend the patent twice so we are looking at six more years. In total, Humolog had been under patent control for 34 years.

A second problem we have with our government is it is now illegal to purchase drugs from Canada. In the past, I have purchased insulin from Canada at a much cheaper price. Laws were passed since then to prevent me from buying from Canada. So you see, our government has been in cahoots with the Pharmas to help them stiff the people.

Everett Bates, Pueblo

The New York Times reported recently that the happiest women in this country are conservative, married and go to church. That brought immediate outrage from the women’s libbers. How could any major newspaper make such an outrageous claim, unless it was true, of course.

Previous studies have shown that people who go to church live longer, happier and healthier lives, but our society doesn’t want facts like that out. People might start going back to church to discover what God does have to say.

Courts ruled that prayer, Bible and the Ten Commandments can’t be in schools. We wouldn’t want kids to think that they might have to give an account for their actions.

Consequently, many children are raised by one parent or by grandparents. Many of these kids grow up to go to prison. They don’t have a bright future.

Our church is doing something to help some of these young people develop useful skills and self-worth with a basketball tournament at 9 a.m. June 8 at our church on the corner of 30 ½ Lane and Barnett Road, aided by the Gang Alternative Program of Pueblo. At the very least, there could be less shoplifting and vandalism going on. Some may even decide to let God take over their life. If so, there would be an opportunity to be baptized on Sunday afternoon.

More information is available through Frank Arteaga at 565-7623. It only costs $1 to register, a small price to pay to change someone’s future.

Clay Austin, Pueblo

I agree with Ann Stein concerning her comparison of her electric bill to her water bill. My water bill was almost the same amount as my electric bill and I only used 5,000 gallons this month. When it gets real hot and dry, I will use around 16,000 gallons or more and it will pass my electric bill.

I hope our new mayor will look into these fees that have been going up $2-$3 per month for the last few years for Pueblo residents. We can't afford to pay more in fees then we pay for the water we use.

Betty Komornic, Pueblo

Drawing attention to pages 194 and 195 of the Mueller Report will inform you that Mueller did not charge President Donald Trump of obstruction because of the policy of the Office of Legal Council, which basically says that a sitting president can not be indicted. Also, Mueller stated that if he did find that Trump was exonerated he would have so stated and he did not state that Trump was exonerated.

Having read the Mueller report, I have concluded that 900 former federal prosecutors (both Republican and Democrat) were right in their opinion that Trump did indeed commit obstruction.

Tom Carpenter, Pueblo