Property assessments

are not equitable

The tax assessor notified me that my property tax assessment will go up by 20 percent next year. This is based on his conclusion that market conditions have gone up and my house is now worth 20 percent more than the previous assessment. I wish.

The problem I have with this "current assessment" is that real estate always has been worth what someone is willing to pay for your home. Conditions go up and down with the economy and one can really never know a home's value until the house is put up for sale. While the homeowner never reaps the benefits of a current market unless he or she sells, the tax assessor feels entitled to increased taxation immediately. Admittedly, this form of property taxation is quite common, but it always has been inequitable and, in some cases, forces folks out of their homes.

That is why California passed Proposition 13 decades ago. It limited the assessor to the sale price plus only an incremental percentage increase annually and prevented the tax assessor from assessing people out of their homes based solely on increased market value. Without proposition 13, many thousands, if not millions, of folks would have had to sell their homes just to pay their property taxes and thereby changing natural market conditions.

Proposition 13 made a lot sense then and continues to keep an unfair process in check. Pueblo should also consider similar legislation because it is simply not right to allow the tax assessor to continually increase property taxes without a sale to back them up.

Felix Ying, Pueblo

Enforce immigration laws

along with red flag law

I gladly will join The Pueblo Chieftain in supporting enforcement of red flag legislation if all Colorado political jurisdictions agree to enforce current immigration laws. What do red flag and immigration laws have in common? Immigration law is the well-defined and established law of the land and red flag legislation is soon to be Colorado law.

The newspaper recently published two red flag editorials, “Sheriff’s hesitance raises red flag” and “Give red flag’bill a chance.” The first editorial’s opening line was: “This is not the way our democracy or our legal system are supposed to work,” (agreed) referring to sheriffs who will not enforce the looming law. The second editorial stated that for elected officials not to enforce the legislation “would ignore the rule of law that’s a linchpin of our democratic society.” The rule of law is simply the restriction of the arbitrary exercise of power by subordinating it to well-defined and established laws.

If sheriffs do not enforce red flag legislation, when enacted, they will undoubtedly be accused of violating the rule of law. The very same liberals who are apoplectic regarding the sheriffs’ unwillingness to enforce the law are the authors and promoters of policies enabling sanctuary cities, counties and states in violation of the (immigration) rule of law.

My offer stands. Will liberal Coloradans accept my quid pro quo offer to enforce both red flag and immigration law, or will they raise a red flag by selectively choosing which laws they enforce?

Ed Thomson, Pueblo

Red flag law wouldn't

give people due process

While in conflict with the legal system, a person is labeled dangerous by law enforcement. Although perceived as dangerous, the individual never has had any legal firearm restrictions. This individual’s innocence will be determined in a criminal trial. Should law enforcement or civilians be able to wave the red flag before innocence or guilt is proven in criminal proceedings?

With the red flag bill, authorities would likely try to take this individual’s weapons before that person gets a day in criminal court. In an effort to protect belongings, criminal cases can be compromised as anything you say in a civil trial can be used against you in a criminal trial.

Proven innocent of criminal charges, will innocence need to be proven again to retrieve confiscated property? Also, will law enforcement face any consequences for defamation or slander in a failed gun grab attempt?

Red flag hearings that can have life-saving capabilities will become one more way for truly innocent people to become entangled with the legal system and possibly labeled dangerous or unsafe with life-long consequences.

Law enforcement will use it as a tool to further implicate and harass defendants. Ineffective lawyers will simply have one more opportunity to swindle your money in a civil case that can have lasting and criminal case implications.

The red flag bill is good in its intent, but without amending its reach, the bill will further damage innocent lives in an effort to take defendants’ firearms or strengthen a prosecutor’s case.

Jeremy Hernandez, Pueblo

Sales tax increase

would be misused

How disappointing to learn that state Rep. Bri Buentello considers House Bill 19-1047 an achievement and example of her “listening to my constituents.”

As with anything coming from a "Deceitocrat," the devil is in the details and a tax increase surely will follow. What Buentello conveniently chooses to overlook is that Pueblo West (and likely many other small communities elsewhere in Colorado, too) already has the ability to approve fire protection funding measures. So why does she perceive a need to empower the Pueblo West Metro District (rather than the voters) to set new (and most certainly higher) sales tax rates? And why can’t/won’t the metro district simply propose a standard property tax increase for these critical needs?

Could it be the actual HB19-1047 text includes road maintenance along with fire protection? Or maybe it’s because it doesn’t include language prohibiting co-mingling of funds between the two activities. Translation: The metro district can characterize sales tax increases for fire protection and then use it for road maintenance.

I would love to know exactly who, other than the metro district, are the “stakeholders” to which Buentello is referring. Had she researched the issue (or asked the actual voters/taxpayers), she would have found that Pueblo West soundly rejected the metro district's last road maintenance sales tax de jour by a two-to-one margin. Is it merely a coincidence that the metro district's recently staged “coffee klatch” charade/diversion just happened to roll out as HB19-1047 was silently moving along behind the scenes? Somehow, I doubt it.

Gordon Carleton, Pueblo West

It's critical to protect

Colorado's environment

In recent years, Colorado’s population has boomed and does not seem to be slowing down.

Many reasons people are flocking to Colorado is because of our thousands of acres of beautiful public land and some of the best skiing and snowboarding resorts in the country. Colorado offers people a very nature-friendly lifestyle and we must preserve that.

Last year, carbon emissions were up for the first time in four years and it is affecting our state. Many ski and snowboarding resorts are having shorter seasons and relying on snow machines to cover the lack of precipitation in the winter. This is a warning sign that we must act now to preserve our climate, our tourism and our future as well.

As a constituent of state Sen. Leroy Garcia's, I hope he will consider this information, to push for a climate change action that will reflect the views myself and most Puebloans have.

Brad Doss, Pueblo

'Illegals' are just people

in search of better lives

I read a recent letter about all of the illegal’s crossing our border.

First off, the name “illegals” is a poor description. These people are refugees. They did not come north to mooch off of our prosperous country. They are here because their home country is overrun by the contras and drug cartels. Young ladies dare not walk out of their houses for fear of being raped by a soldier. Anyone who resists the authorities can expect to have their heads cut off. Punishment is severe.

These people are trying to survive. My thinking says that we go to the root of the problem and fix that. That root lies in Central American countries. Our great military should attack the countries where the problems lie. Be aggressive. Our young men are sent off to oil rich countries in the Far East and do battle. So why can’t we take on the countries that are doing these refugees and us harm?

President Donald Trump would love to order the military into battle. It's on his bucket list. Take a look at Ronald Reagan on Wikipedia (8.2.6). During his term, he and/or his staff supplied the contras with the armament needed to overpower their country.

Everett Bates, Pueblo