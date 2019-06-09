I like to think that when it comes to trying new foods, I’m pretty adventurous.

As regular readers of this column know, I’m not one to turn down an opportunity to serve as a judge in just about any sort of food-tasting contest. My wife has watched in revulsion as I’ve polished off foods she considered too spicy to eat for breakfast leftovers. And on one fateful trip to North Dakota, I even sampled turkey gizzards. (Pro tip: Turkey gizzards go down easier with Tobasco sauce. Lots and lots of Tobasco sauce.)

So when Pueblo City Schools (D60) board member Dennis Maes suggested that I try menudo, of course I said “yes.” In fact, I said “yes” before I knew what menudo was.

To be honest, before I moved to Pueblo, I thought menudo was the name of a band. Which it was. Menudo was a Puerto Rico-based group founded in the 1970s that, among other things, launched the career of singer Ricky Martin.

But I’ll leave it to colleagues Jon Pompia and Luke Lyons to discuss the merits of various musical acts of that era. I knew Mr. Maes had a particular type of food in mind, particularly since I’d been seeing it on restaurant menus ever since I moved here.

Based on that, I’ve got to assume that menudo must be pretty popular. But neither Maes nor my colleague Steve Henson did a great job of selling me on it.

When we made our lunch appointment, Maes suggested that I wear clothes that I wouldn’t mind if they carried a rather distinctive aroma the rest of the day. I can’t remember ever being given that warning prior to a meal.

When I told Henson about my lunch plans, he described menudo as “an acquired taste.” Usually when people say that, it’s describing a taste that you would never in a million years want to acquire.

Clearly, I needed to do some research on menudo. I found out that it’s made with cow’s stomach and a red chili pepper base. I also learned that it’s a traditional Mexican family food, often served at special occasions like weddings. It’s supposed to cook for four to seven hours, with some recipes calling for the inclusion of pigs’ feet.

There’s a menudo festival held annually in Santa Maria, Calif. And supposedly, menudo is a good remedy for hangovers.

I’ve got to say I’m skeptical on the last point. If that were true, no cow’s stomach anywhere would be safe.

So yeah, a little research taught me a lot about menudo that I didn’t know. But I still wasn’t scared.

When I lived in Sweden, the people there had their share of delicacies they only served on special occasions. One of them, translated into English, was black soup, which was made from goose blood. Another was blood pudding, which really needs no further description.

So I agreed to meet Maes at Cuca’s Mexican Restaurant, a charming little place located at 1227 E. Routt in Bessemer. Clearly, authentic Mexican food would be served there. The place’s decorations included a couple of sombreros, a painting of a bullfighter at work and a portrait of Pancho Villa. On the day I was there, everyone else in the place was speaking Spanish.

Which was fine with me. I don’t think you can learn much in life unless you’re comfortable going outside your element from time to time.

When Maes arrived, we put in our orders for menudo, which the menu advised us came in “one size only.” And that size was massive. I hadn’t had dinner the night before or breakfast that morning, but there was no way I was going to be able to finish my bowl.

At Maes’s suggestion, I ate mine with red pepper, oregano, onions and flour tortillas. My verdict? I can’t say that I found a new favorite food, but it wasn’t all that bad, either.

The taste reminded me a little bit of ham, although it had a chewier texture. And for what it’s worth, I’d give menudo a clear edge head-to-head over black soup.

If it sounds like I’m being too critical of menudo, I mean no offense. It just wasn’t the easiest thing I’ve ever tried to stomach.

I might not be welcome back at Cuca’s. But if I am, I’d probably try something on the menu next time that I’m more familiar with, like maybe some enchiladas. After all, that’s a taste that I’ve already acquired.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.