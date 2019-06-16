I have been asked several times over the past several days why I voted against hiring special legal counsel to compliment the Phase II study into municipalizing electric service. Why not vote "yes" and get all of the information needed to make an informed decision?

Let's explore my logic. How did we get to this point in the first place?

• The Pueblo City Council entered into a 20-year franchise agreement in August of 2010 with Black Hills Energy.

• In September of 2017, the council passed Resolution No. 13790 and formed the “Black Hills Energy Franchise Agreement Off-Ramp Commission” a/k/a the “Electric Utility Commission” a/k/a the “EUC”.

• The resolution states the reason for the formation as follows: "If due diligence demonstrates the city can create and develop a municipal utility which will provide economic and social benefits to the citizens and businesses of Pueblo."

• The franchise agreement does permit a ramp-off period between now and Aug. 11, 2020. This allows Pueblo to complete the necessary due diligence with the help of consultants and other information.

• If the studies conclude and the council affirms that we should municipalize our electric utility operation, a special election would be held next year, asking the citizens to vote for municipalization and to give permission as to amount of indebtedness necessary to purchase the Black Hills Energy assets.

My voting against the legal contract was simply to identify myself as the person who will not allow us to move forward with flawed information and that the work product of our consultants must be better. It must be based on sound financial data, driven by reality as to whether the city of Pueblo can run an electric utility and the cost of acquisition. I also want to drive out the emotion that has permeated the discussion. This decision has long-lasting implications for our community and we better get it right.

To be specific, I felt that the Phase I study was a flawed document with many assumptions, numbers that have been refuted and no substance as to the true costs. The actual Phase I study was simply to see if it was feasible to move to Phase II. This was a very low bar. I voted against moving to Phase II because I felt Phase I should have been corrected. Moving from Phase I to Phase II was like building a house on top of a faulty foundation.

This process must be objective and factual. If you look at all of the testimony at both the EUC and City Council meetings, it becomes clear that many people have one thing on their mind: Run Black Hills Energy out of town. This is not the charge of either the EUC or the City Council. We are here to make a sober, deliberate and objective decision. We must also expect more from our consultants and legal experts going forward.

We have also interjected the subject of clean energy into the discussion. This is a goal of all stakeholders and all of these goals are laudable. Everyone is on this path, including utility companies, because their survival depends on it. The Colorado Legislature has passed several milestones that must be met by 2025, 2030 and 2050 in the reduction of greenhouse gases. Municipalization does not guarantee more renewable energy than would be provided by Black Hills Energy or any other energy company.

Municipalization does not guarantee lower rates for our customers. We cannot compare municipal utilities that have been in existence for many years with starting from scratch in 20Most of the 29 existing municipal electric utilities in Colorado were formed prior to the 1940s and through condemnation paid very little for the assets. Nationwide, since 2006, only 13 cities or towns have succeeded in doing this. Eight of the cities had a population of less than 10,000 residents. Newly formed municipally owned electric utilities are very rare. The capital needs have to be entirely met with debt.

There are so many other questions that have to be answered and concerns that I have. I will continue to speak out and expect a better process, realistic financial data and an in-depth analysis of Pueblo running its own electric company. Our citizens deserve the best information possible.

Dennis Flores is the president of the Pueblo City Council.