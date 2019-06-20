Misplaced spending priorities

might explain tax increase's failure

Several weeks ago, the question was asked by Pueblo West Metro District board members why didn't the sales tax for roads pass. Well, I don't know about other people, but I can tell you why I didn't vote for it.

You spend money on everything but roads. For example, you are going to hire three additional firefighters for a nonexistent fire station that you hope to get a grant for that will only pay 75 percent for two years, at which time the taxpayers will have to pick up the tab.

Then you report that you have more than $400,000 in the excise tax fund. Did you put that in the fix-the-road fund? No, you want to build an aquatic center. On any survey was an aquatic center even mentioned as a priority?

Then this past summer, you chip sealed roads that already were paved. You do not listen to residents who want the roads fixed. Instead, you fritter away money on frivolous projects. To be sure, I never will vote for any money that you can squander.

I have yet to see any effort being made to get more county money involved in fixing roads and we are all county residents.

Carol Dominguez, Pueblo West

Sen. Garcia has fought

to lower health care costs

Leroy Garcia has been a Colorado state senator representing Pueblo since 2015. My support for him stems largely from his work on behalf of all Coloradans to make health care affordable and accessible. During the 2019 session, he co-sponsored a bill to permit a state agency to purchase prescription drugs from Canada and sell them to Coloradans.

Canadian drug prices are dramatically less expensive than the same drugs in the United States. Sen. Garcia also supported bringing greater transparency to hospital pricing. One third of Colorado health care dollars are spent on hospitals. By requiring hospitals to publicly report their expenditures every year, the state will have information that potentially can help lower those costs for everyone. Sen. Garcia is a force for good in Pueblo and across the state.

Jack McFadyen-Ray, Pueblo West

Sangre de Cristo center

a 'world-class' treasure

I am one of the 15 contributing artists in the LUSTER Exhibit now showing at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center. I was at the recent opening for coffee with the curator and simply had a wonderful time. This arts center is a truly beautiful venue.

The installation of this exhibit showed skill and extreme attention to detail. The staff, led by Jim Richerson, was welcoming and professional. This is a world-class arts center that all should be very proud of. I will be back to see future exhibits. Thank you Pueblo and thank you Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

Marc Jones, Loveland

News coverage of Trump

showed bias

The Associated Press Article on page 2 of the June 19 edition of The Pueblo Chieftain headlined, "Trump rehashes gripes, rips 'radical' Dems," should have appeared on the Opinion page. It was far from unbiased.

Becky Cornelius, Pueblo