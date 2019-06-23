I got my first exposure to square dancing the same way a lot of people of my generation probably did: I was forced to take lessons during physical education classes at school.

This was, of course, before the age that many of us considered dancing with someone of the opposite sex actually could be fun. In any case, I think most of us would have rather been playing dodge ball, basketball or any other sport that didn’t involve do-si-do-ing.

After that experience, I didn’t give square dancing a lot of thought until much later in life, while a friend and I were staying at a campground in Minnesota. We were part of a group that was planning to embark on a canoe trip deep into the wilderness the next morning.

Knowing the primitive conditions that lay ahead of us, we were prowling around the campground that night in search of a flush toilet. While on our quest, we heard strains of some weird music, which we followed into an odd-looking, dome-shaped building.

Inside, members of the campground staff were engaged in what could best be described as a hoedown. Instead of kicking us out, the party goers decided to teach us how to square dance. Which we did for quite some time, although my friend and I took turns slipping away to see if we could find a toilet anywhere in the building.

We never did, but I still remember the overall experience as being positive.

I recount this story because it came to mind when I was invited to attend the Colorado Square Dance Festival, which was held last weekend at the Pueblo Convention Center.

Given my limited experience with square dancing as an adult, I decided to do a little research on the subject. As usual, I was surprised by what I learned.

Although I had thought of square dancing as a pastime primarily practiced in the South, where I grew up, it actually has its roots in 16th century England. Variations of square dancing are practiced all over the world, although the Western United States form may be the most popular because of the romanticism associated with American cowboys.

In case you were wondering, there is a Colorado State Square Dance Association, which organized last weekend’s event. And lest you think square dancing is only enjoyed by a small slice of our country’s population, Colorado is one of many states that has designated square dancing as the official state dance.

Anyway, when I arrived at the festival, the dancing in all three of the convention center’s ballrooms was in full swing. So to speak.

In one room, a small group was sedately going through a set of steps (known as “counts”) as “Top of the World” gently played over the stereo. Next door, a larger and livelier group was swirling, clapping and whooping to a country version of Tom Petty’s “American Girl.”

The dancers are led by a caller, who provided arcane-to-the-uninitiated instructions like “run to the right,” “spin the top,” “Ferris wheel” and “load the boats and bend the line.” I would have been thoroughly lost out there, but most of the dancers I saw didn’t have any trouble keeping up.

During breaks between the songs, dancers engaged in happy chatter with others on the dance floor. Most were casually dressed, although some of the women wore colorful hoop skirts and I spotted a few plaid shirts and a bolo tie or two among the men.

After spending a little time there, I learned that the festival’s theme was “get rhythm,” which was a pretty straightforward description of what everyone seemed to be trying to do. I also learned “red ribbon dancers” were those willing to dance with any partner. And that some callers sing or yodel in addition to giving dance step instructions.

I found out later that about 480 dancers from all over the West participated in the two-day event, which alternates among different Colorado cities each year.

As I read through the announcements about other upcoming square events around the country, I realized there’s a close-knit community of people out there whose gym class experiences might have led them to a hobby they have pursued over their lifetimes.

My favorite slogan, which I saw on both a sign and a bumper sticker on one of the cars in the parking garage, explained that square dancing is “friendship set to music.”

From what I saw and heard, that seems about right to me.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.