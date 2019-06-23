Beware of diseases

carried by immigrants

You on the left had better start paying attention to the consequences of open borders. Some of these illegals are carrying diseases our country eliminated or prevented through community cleanliness and vaccinations. An Los Angeles policeman caught typhus. These people are not vaccinated.

Dr. Dru Pinsky, a noted social media doctor who lives in Los Angeles, was on TV ranting about the total stupidity and incompetence of California politicians. He stated that conditions are now right for an outbreak of the bubonic plague (street feces, garbage and lots of rats). It is deadly and very contagious. Rats eat filth and become infected. Fleas bite them and spread the plaque to humans.

During the Middle Ages, this plaque killed half of Europe's population. They were burning the dead. San Antonio just received more than 500 illegals from the Congo. The Congo has a current outbreak of Ebola that has tripled in scope. Don't forget the measles and tuberculosis.

And you're worried about guns? Just keep voting for these morons advocating open borders. If, for example, the bubonic plague breaks out here, not one of you will care about impeachment; you could be too busy burying your family. You need to start voicing your concerns with those you voted for.

Bob Farson, Pueblo

Esgar follows through

on political promises

State Rep. Daneya Esgar has ably and honestly represented the people of Pueblo since 2015. She has worked hard not only for the people of Pueblo, but for all Coloradans. In this last session alone, she sponsored/co-sponsored bills, in a bipartisan way, to ensure equal pay for equal work; implement requirements to help protect Coloradans from huge, surprise bills from out-of-network health care providers; and provide financial incentives for educators in under-served rural areas.

Esgar is doing what she promised us she would do if elected and I'm so very proud to have her as a representative who actually follows through on her promises.

Argerie Hoty, Pueblo

Can Pueblo handle electricity

better than it does sewer service?

One day recently, I had lunch at the Broadway Tavern. While parking, I got stuck on a steel post sticking up about 14 inches out of the ground. I asked three gentlemen wearing Black Hills Energy shirts for assistance. Without hesitation, they lifted my car and freed me from that post. I want to thank them for helping me.

Regarding the city of Pueblo taking over Black Hills, I urge citizens to look very closely at their sewer charges. In 2014, a residence with a three-quarter inch meter size was charged a service charge of $12.20 per month plus a volume charge of $2.85 per thousand gallons used. Those fees have increased every year since and in 2019 the service charge is $20.63 per month and the volume charge is $4.81 per thousand gallons used. The current fees represent a 69 percent increase over 5 years or about 13.8 percent annually.

Given this track record of the city-run wastewater sewer system, it would appear reasonable to assume that a city-run electric company would operate less efficiently than a private business.

The studies that the city is paying for may or may not tell them what they want to hear. However, they are costing the taxpayers dearly. Be careful what you wish for; you just might get it.

Kevin Roark, Pueblo

Trump isn't a good example

for our military veterans

President Donald Trump likes to call people names: Nasty, nervous, loony, crazy, wacko, weirdo, liar, loser, low IQ. He's a scary man. Trump is a bully who never has been in a fist fight in his life. Any one of the Democratic candidates, including the women, could kick his butt.

On Memorial Day, with a backdrop of the tombstones of heroes behind him, he was asked about Vietnam. “I was never a fan of that war, I'll be honest of you,” he replied. “I thought it was a terrible war. I thought it was very far away.” Probably not many of the 2.7 million American serviceman who served in Vietnam were big fans, either. They didn't have rich fathers who had their sons excused from service because of imaginary bone spurs on their feet, so they went and did their duty to their country.

There's a nickname for Trump that fits him perfectly. Maybe it will catch on. We can call him Triple D — "Draft Dodger Donald."

Jerry Miller, Pueblo

Pueblo should support

two high school option

Pueblo’s children and future generations deserve two new high schools. Approving the closure of all four and bringing much needed repair to middle and elementary schools as proposed in Pueblo City Schools (D60) Option 2A will show Pueblo citizens understand that our schools are vital to the economic growth of our great town. Option 2A's $315 million bond measure may be the costliest, but it will excel Pueblo’s children by placing them in state-of-the-art learning environments.

We cannot expect economic growth, better paying jobs and more opportunities for Pueblo’s children if we keep holding onto "it has always been a four high school town." These schools are falling apart; our children deserve much better. Do not be concerned. The Bell Game will still go on, but played between the two new schools.

Pueblo is fortunate to have two accredited continuing education campuses in Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University-Pueblo that will continue to play a critical part in the success of our children.

Option 2A is the best option to also assist our elected officials in moving Pueblo forward. New schools will bring the economic growth Pueblo so vitally needs to ensure all of our well being. Pueblo needs our support; let D60 succeed in the best bond measure by saying yes to 2A — two new high schools. It is about our children’s future.

Marion Knight, Pueblo

Expanded convention center

looks pretty underwhelming

I recently attended a Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority board meeting. The meeting was held in the new extension to the Pueblo Convention Center. I was shocked by what by I saw — a cavernous space with bland walls with what looked like electrical conduits, bare pipes and huge air conditioning ducts protruding into the room. The floor is bare concrete, already showing many cracks. Both the room acoustics and the sound system, without question, are the worst I’ve ever experienced.

While straining to hear, even with my hearing aids on, I had to focus on what PURA committee members were saying to be able to gather in bits and pieces of important information:

The expansion to the convention center, the exhibition hall, was built to fit into a given budget and as a result it has many shortfalls in both the areas of functionality and aesthetics.

A statement was made that somehow the maintenance and operations costs of the convention center need to be kept in check, thereby reducing the amount needed to subsidize it. The present subsidies are more than $1 million and are paid out of the vendors fee fund. The vendors fee fund can’t be used for the exhibit hall or the Pueblo Bull Riders part of the expansion.

I envision the costs of operating and maintaining the convention center complex will continue to spiral in an upward fashion, causing it to fail future expectations.

Ted Freeman, Pueblo

Lack of I-25 northbound ramp

raises some questions

I don't want to beat a dead horse. The nonexistent northbound ramp at Interstate 25 and Dillon Drive for shopping needs is not completed. The cost at this point was $16 million. Get this, federal interstate highway? I-25?

No northbound on ramp? Are you kidding me? I'm no mechanical or civil engineer, but wouldn't you include an on ramp for a major interstate highway? Yet, powers that be in Pueblo want to glorify art there, and that I have no problem with, but on a project that's not completed, signifying what?

Maybe the real motive for it all is preventing people from going north. Too cold up there.

William Drury, Pueblo