Why are our gas prices

so much higher than Walsenburg's?

Recently, we drove through Walsenburg and bought gas for $2.49. Last week in Colorado Springs, it was $2.44 and at Costco, you could get it at any other of many stations for $2.61.

Meanwhile, in this city of people earning very little, the price has dropped from $2.89 to $2.87. Walsenburg's gas is 38 cents per gallon less is ridiculous.

What is the reason for this? Is it because one company has a near monopoly? This is as big a ripoff as Black Hills Energy.

Jerry Miller, Pueblo

Are labor unions hurting

Pueblo's business prospects?

On a recent driving trip on Interstate 80 west in Cheyanne, Wyo., I saw an interesting billboard. It was advertising jobs at the Walmart distribution center (the one the Pueblo community passed up a few years ago). Starting pay was $18 to $27 an hour, no experience necessary, full benefits package, $1 a day for college, 401K and bonuses.

A few months ago, I was driving on Interstate 25 north in Pueblo and I saw another billboard. it said: “Union Town.”

Maybe that’s why prospective businesses just keep on driving right on out of Pueblo.

Carl Ballinger, Pueblo

Give utility study

a fair chance

Change is often difficult to accept. People are more comfortable with the status quo. Almost as soon as automobiles appeared on the streets of Chicago, people speculated about whether driving caused madness. I wonder what the editorial staff at the Chicago Tribune thought when it looked back at their earlier headline: "Is the automobile mania a form of insanity?"

Is there a chance that The Pueblo Chieftain might regret its position some day regarding leaving the franchise with Black Hills Energy? If it were up to the Chieftain’s editorial board, the citizens of Pueblo would never know if we are passing up a better option, a better future. Isn’t spending $1 million worth saving tens of millions?

I trust that the five City Council members have Pueblo’s best interest at heart. What other motive would they have for investing in these studies to determine what is truly the right path for our community? To suggest that they are throwing good money after bad is short sighted and unfair. We elected these officials because we trusted that they would look out for us. I, for one, have more confidence in them for having the courage to move forward even though the town’s local newspaper has accused them of suffering from “gambler's fallacy.”

How can the editorial board of the Chieftain be so sure that they aren’t on the wrong side of history? The Chicago Tribune thought they were right, too, but they were proven very wrong.

Roz de Lizarritarri, Pueblo

City Cab drivers

should follow the rules

Does City Cab have different privileges when it comes to driving and parking in the middle of the street? I've had City Cab take my parking space at my apartment and also park behind me so I couldn't leave. The cabs also have a habit of parking in the middle of narrow street where it's impossible to get around. Very rude and breaking our laws.

If City Cab was ticketed on its infractions, would pay for our new police cars. City Cab, there are rules to drive by, please follow them.

William Christner, Pueblo